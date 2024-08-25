Bella Hadid Takes on ‘Brat’ Dance in Plunging Tight Black Gown
Bella Hadid might be a few weeks late to the ‘Apple’ dance trend—courtesy of one of Charli XCX’s many many hits on her new Brat album and the mastermind algorithm and creators of TikTok—but she sure is nailing it. The supermodel, who was named model of the year at the 2022 British Fashion Awards, took to the video based platform with her bffs and showed off her moves, coordination and stunning beauty.
The 27-year-old looked simply breathtaking in an extreme plunging tight black gown with a neckline down to her belly button, paired with a gorgeous and classy messy updo with tons of face-framing pieces left loose and super curly. She opted for a super glowy glam moment including a flawless luminous base, a sheer wash of bronze eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, wispy lashes, champagne highlight and glossy pinky-nude lips.
The Washington D.C.-born, Southern California native, who is of Dutch and Palestinian descent, paired the Vintage Galliano Spring 2003 Christian Dior dress with chunky gold rings and a fabulous antique ruby pendant necklace.
Hadid and four of her friends, all dressed up for a glamorous night out, celebrating the launch of her fragrance brand Orebella’s newest scent NIGHTCAP, did the signature simple yet super catchy dance and mouthed the lyrics to ‘Apple.’ Watch the TikTok here.
“you always so pretty✨💘,” actress Lizeth Selena commented.
“She looks so GOOODSD,” one fan chimed.
“omg bella hadid apple dance has hit the fyp,” another declared.
The company’s website, orebella.com describes the new NIGHTCAP fragrance as “An aphrodisiac with warmth and comfort. Ginger and cardamom spice bring a sparkling, shimmering effect to cozy vanilla and rich woods.” The products comes in three different sizes, retailing for $35, $72 and $100.