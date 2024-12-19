Bella Hadid’s Fun Cowgirl Look Includes a Teal Tank, Brown Fringe Chaps and Cowboy Hat
Bella Hadid appeared in Yellowstone and surprised all her fans on their TV screens earlier this month, making a cameo in Season 5 of the Emmy-nominated American neo-Western drama series. The supermodel shared a sweet Instagram post recapping her experience and a heartfelt message expressing gratitude for the team. The 28-year-old, who has been heavily leaning into the cowboycore aesthetic and looks over the past couple of years, dressed almost like she always does while on set, perfectly fitting the vibe of the show.
She donned a bright teal blue notch-neck muscle tank, tucked into dark wash jeans and brown suede chaps with dramatic fringe hemming. The Washington D.C.-born, Southern California native added cowboy boots and a white straw cowboy hat, of course, as well as a vintage statement horseshoe pendant necklace, a stack of mismatched bracelets and a Western armored plate belt. She sat on a wooden fence railing while on set and posed for some stunning, effortlessly cool pics. Her long dark brown locks were naturally tousled and super wavy.
“@yellowstone🙏 best crew, best cast, best horses, best brains. grateful to have been in the presence of and learn a lifetime's worth of knowledge in a few days from the most brilliant of people! I could have been cast as a fly on the wall and would have been just filled with gratitude to be on a set like this for the last season of a show I love so deeply!thank you Kelly for being such an inspiring mentor for our few days together. helpful, beautiful, kind, talented and caring. she really IS that great and badass, guys! thank you Taylor for everything, having faith in me and the opportunity. not a better group 🙏 watch Yellowstone now on @paramountnetwork,” Hadid captioned the post shared with her 61.5 million followers on Dec. 16.
“She’s an actress now?! What can’t this woman do?! ❤️❤️,” Beatrice Balaj commented.
“I literally gasped,” Olivia Singer added.
“Icon,” Danielle Pheloung wrote.
“LOVED seeing u on the show beauty ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Camila Coelho chimed.
The Orebella fragrance brand founder is an avid horseback rider and is dating professional equestrian Adam Banuelos. Earlier this month, she was announced as the National Cutting Horse Association’s 2024 Limited Age Event Rookie of the Year. Hadid joined the cutting horse community and league a little more than a year ago.