Bella Hadid Is the Latest Celeb to Dazzle in Dark Wash Denim on Denim
Supermodel Bella Hadid turned heads in New York City on Dec. 13, serving a masterclass in vintage-inspired fashion while attending an exclusive event for her fragrance brand’s Orebella Alchemy Library pop-up in Manhattan’s NoMad district. Before its official opening, the stylish soirée welcomed influencers and media, with Hadid leading the charge in a dark-wash denim-on-denim ensemble that felt both timeless and cutting-edge. Earlier this week, SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper stunned in a similar Canadian suit, and in the summer Angel Reese sported a chic dark wash denim mini skirt set.
The 28-year-old model rocked a Roberto Cavalli spring 2002 vintage archive set, consisting of a fitted zip-up denim jacket and matching high-waisted midi skirt. The sleek silhouette was elevated by preppy accessories: skinny rectangular Giant Vintage eyeglasses ($27), a black crocodile-textured YSL bag and sleek black Alexander McQueen knee-high leather boots.
Hadid kept her glam glowy and radiant, opting for super rosy cheeks paired with wispy lashes, a glossy nude lip, Y2K-inspired thin brows and softly defined eye makeup. The Southern California native’s brunette locks cascaded in blowout waves with smooth roots and lots of volume.
Today, Hadid is one of the most recognizable faces in fashion and modeling, celebrated for her runway dominance and effortlessly cool street style. She’s best known for her work with luxury labels like Versace, Dior and Balenciaga, as well as her cover stories and photo shoots for major magazines. Earlier this year, she closed the return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
The 2022 Model of the Year launched her company, Orebella in April, noting that it was “5+ years in the making.” Her goal was to close the gap in the market that is skincare-based alcohol-free perfumes.
“I want you to be able to wake up in the morning, take a shower, and put this over your entire body, and it would moisturize you. It would make you smell good. It would act with your pH to be able to make it a unique smell for you. For me, growing up in an Arab family, when it comes to scents there was this beauty of being able to have a personality on your skin. And that’s something that I’ve written down for so many years, is that our auras are our best accessories,” Hadid told Glamour. “I really wanted to have something that was still accessible to people, that is sexy. It is cool and fun. But also just for people to know that you don’t need anything else. It’s just you and your skin. The bi-phase formula—shake to activate—was a cool theory we thought of a couple years ago. Just being able to get out of the shower, lather it all over your body, or even going to sleep at night and to be able to put it on not only for yourself but for your significant other, and your skin feels amazing afterwards. That’s something that differentiates us from the rest of the products that are out there right now.”