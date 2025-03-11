Berkleigh Wright Is Angelic, Embraces Sand and Sun in Plunging Lavender Sundress
Former Denver Broncos cheerleader Berkleigh Wright channeled ethereal elegance in another stunning beachside shoot. The SI Swimsuit model, who moved to Los Angeles last year to focus on her modeling career while continuing her role as a technical account manager at Oracle, posed in a stunning flowy sundress adorned with delicate blue, lavender, and pink micro flowers from ZOELLE.
The career shift appears to have been the right move, as Wright continues to thrive in both roles. The plunging backless design perfectly framed her toned figure as she pranced along the sand, radiating serenity and beauty.
Photographer Willie Kessel captured the breathtaking moment. Hairstylist Brian James Borg created the most perfectly tousled beach waves throughout her long blonde locks. Wright’s fresh, glowing glam featuring a flawless base, minimal eye makeup and natural glossy lip, was crafted by makeup artist Christina Lee Adams. Stylist Amy Brubaker, who curated her recent crochet sweater and bikini look, was again behind the 30-year-old’s effortlessly chic ensemble.
“Dress of my dreams ✨,” the Kansas native captioned the carousel.
“It’s very you 😍,” fellow 2024 SI Swim rookie Jena Sims commented.
“Beeeeeeautiful💗💗💗💗💗💗,” Robin McFadden wrote.
“I’m obsessed with you,” Alexa Pollock chimed.
“So pretty!” Christina Haack added.
Wright, who was discovered through (and co-won) the SI Swim Search open casting call in 2023 and earned her rookie spot in the 60th anniversary issue last year, traveled to Belize for her photo shoot with Derek Kettela. She has expressed to the franchise numerous times how special the experience was and how empowering the brand has been for her, even before she was part of the SI Swimsuit sisterhood. Known for her grace and kindness, she has credited the publication with helping her embrace her unique qualities and feel comfortable in her skin.
“I took this leap of faith because I feel that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is a world-class organization that embodies everything I strive to be as a woman. It extends beyond beauty: they stand for being a strong individual with depth, brains, kindness and integrity. A brand that celebrates everyone’s differences, exhibiting that our imperfections are what makes us beautiful. SI Swim helped me embrace those ideals in myself, and now I strive to imprint that mindset in others,” she shared. “Winning SI Swim Search to me means being a part of something bigger than myself. Being a member of the Sports Illustrated family and having this powerful platform would help me further myself as a mentor [who] demonstrates to our younger generation that you are not limited by your external factors, but rather unlimited by the person you can become from the inside out.”