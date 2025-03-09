Berkleigh Wright Sizzles in Sultry Beachside Bikini Shoot, Flaunting Toned Abs
Berkleigh Wright’s latest post was the best Friday afternoon blessing on our Instagram feeds. The model shared a series of moody, ethereal beachside photos that showcased her sculpted physique and glowing confidence.
The former Denver Broncos cheerleader posed against a dramatic, bright gray sky, captured by photographer Willie Kessel in striking low-angle shots. She stunned in a blue and beige patterned crochet sweater with voluminous balloon sleeves by Elexiay, styled by Amy Brubaker, and paired the textured top with classic black string-tie bikini bottoms, emphasizing her slim, sculpted figure, tiny waist and long, lean legs.
Wright, who moved to Los Angeles last year to focus on her modeling career while continuing her role as a technical account manager at Oracle, reminded fans of her SI Swimsuit model status. She was discovered through and co-won the Swim Search open casting call in 2023, securing her official rookie spot in last year‘s milestone 60th anniversary issue. The 30-year-old traveled to Belize with photographer Derek Kettela for her debut, and the photos are truly unforgettable.
In this new Southern California beach shoot, Wright’s glowing glam was crafted by makeup artist Christina Lee Adams, while hairstylist Brian James Borg styled her signature blonde locks into tousled bouncy waves, complementing the moody, mysterious ambiance.
“Have a bluetiful day !! 💙🦋🐟🌀🔹,” she playfully captioned the breathtaking carousel.
“Oh my GOD,” fellow 2024 SI Swim star Jena Sims commented.
“Soooo gorgeous 😍,” Penny Lane, who was one of seven Swim Search co-winners alongside Wright, added.
“Stunning 🥹🥹🥹,” two-time brand star and newly engaged model Lauren Chan added.
“These are beautiful,” Nikki Rozen chimed.
Wright has previously opened up to the brand about her self-love journey, noting that being part of the SI Swimsuit sisterhood and franchise has helped her come out of her “shell” and positively shaped the way she sees herself. She believes true beauty comes from being unapologetically yourself.
“One of the hardest things ... for women everywhere is to just love ourselves like we love other people,” she shared. Once you embrace self-love, “you can embrace your inner beauty and be able to let that shine.”
She admitted that her confidence is a work in progress. “I used to feel like I had to have fake lashes, a spray tan, and my hair and makeup done to feel beautiful,” Wright added. “But now my favorite version of myself is waking up with my hair tied up, glasses on, no makeup, and in my sweatpants. When I’m most relaxed and feeling like myself, that’s when I feel the most confident.”