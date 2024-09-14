Berkleigh Wright Is ‘Lost At Sea’ in Stunning Red-Trimmed Two-Piece: Get the Look
Berkleigh Wright’s new Instagram post has us all ready for a weekend at the beach. The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who traveled to Belize for her feature with visual artist Derek Kettela earlier this year, flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and impeccable modeling skills as she struck a bold smolder and posed on the sand by a gorgeous blue body of water.
The former NFL Denver Broncos cheerleader, who retired earlier this year and recently moved to Los Angeles, looked absolutely dazzling and mesmerizing in the Frankie’s Bikinis set. Wright, who is also an account manager at tech company Oracle, opted for a minimal glowy, summery glam look and styled her long blonde locks into voluminous tousled waves.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Frankies Bikinis Cherry Mint Diana Halter Bikini Top, $80 and Cherry Mint Dove Classic Bikini Bottom, $80 (frankiesbikinis.com)
“SOS lost at sea 🌊,” the 30-year-old Kansas native captioned the post. She also tagged photographer Filippo Bonfiglio.
This adorable light gray set features a trendy, cute cherry red trim with thick halter straps up top and classic hipster high-leg bottoms, offering the perfect cheeky amount of coverage. Shop more at frankiesbikinis.com.
“In classic babe fashion 😍,” fellow Swim Search open casting call contestant Summer Wilson commented.
“Yessss!!! ❤️,” 2024 rookie Sharina Gutierrez wrote.
“Are you kidding me!!🔥,” Hillary Trubisky chimed.
“In loveeeeeee,” fellow brand star and Big 12 athlete Jillian Hayes added.
“SOS lost in your eyes,” one fan gushed.