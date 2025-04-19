Swimsuit

Berkleigh Wright Channels Her Inner ‘Track Star’ in Sleek Ab-Baring Workout Set

The SI Swimsuit model flexed her sculpted, lean figure in a retro-inspired photo shoot, wearing Alo Yoga head-to-toe.

Ananya Panchal

Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Berkleigh Wright is serving up sporty-chic perfection with a retro twist in her latest workout-inspired photo shoot. The SI Swimsuit model posed on a sun-drenched Los Angeles track in a sleek black Alo Yoga ensemble, complete with grainy, vintage-style edits that gave the pics major throwback energy.

The 30-year-old wore the Splendor Bra ($58), a soft and sculpting triangle style top in the brand’s signature Airbrush fabric, paired with the Airlift Strength Extreme High-Waist 7/8 Leggings ($128), which hugged her long, lean legs with high-compression sheen. She layered on the Cropped Doubles Only Full Zip Jacket ($148) for a cool, athletic edge, and finished the look with striped Unisex Half-Crew Throwback Socks ($32) and a pair of go-to New Balance sneakers.

With her long blonde locks tossed into a tousled high ponytail and face-framing pieces left loose, Wright flaunted her toned physique and washboard abs—a reminder of her long tenure as a Denver Broncos cheerleader—with ease. Her makeup was minimal but glowy, including a simple bronzed base that let her natural features shine. She added a futuristic flair with funky, mirrored sunglasses, effortlessly blending nostalgia with a touch of modern boldness.

“She’s a runner, she’s a track star (for today),” the Kansas native joked in her caption, referencing “Track Star” by Mooski. Wright was photographed by Willie Kessel, with whom she frequently collaborates on creative, vibey photo shoots across the city. The duo has developed a signature style together, balancing playful, editorial flair with authenticity.

The SI Swimsuit alum, who posed for Derek Kettela for her rookie debut in Belize in 2024, moved from Colorado to Southern California late last year to pursue modeling full-time. But her career is anything but one-dimensional. In addition to her work in front of the camera, she is an account manager at Oracle, balancing her roles in tech and fashion with ease and ambition.

Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

“[When] you’re saying goodbye to something that was such a huge, instrumental part of your life, I don’t think anyone is ever ready, no matter how much you mentally prepare for it. But now I’m on the other side of it, and I feel 100% that I made the right decision. I’m relieved. I’m able to focus on other things now that I wasn’t able to do prior,” she reflected on her choice to evolve away from cheerleading. “Over the last seven years that I was a part of the organization, but the five that I was on the team, it’s definitely shaped me. It’s taught me so much, brought me experiences that I would never, ever gain otherwise. And I think it’s also pushed me to take it to the next level with where I’m at now, with Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit].”

Her SI Swimsuit images were a testament to her journey—both personal and professional—as she stepped into the spotlight with the kind of confidence that comes from being unapologetically yourself. With every modeling gig and opportunity since, Wright has only grown more magnetic.

Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
