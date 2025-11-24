Polka Dots Are Still Having a Moment, and This SI Swimsuit Model Has Perfected the Pattern for Fall

Swimsuit

Kate Love put an autumnal spin on summertime’s most sported style.

Kate Love was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize.
If you’re an avid SI Swimsuit reader, you’re more than aware of the raging resurgence of polka dots. The pattern was spotted (literally) all over the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in May—on Penny Lane, Ellie Thumann and Katie Austin, for example—and was seen throughout the summer months on swimwear styles sported by Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner and others.

And, while the summer season may have concluded in September, it doesn’t look like the pattern is crawling into hibernation for the colder months. In fact, SI Swimsuit Legend Kate Love put her own stamp of approval on the print for autumn in a two-toned ensemble that is perfectly on-trend for fall.

Debuted to the model’s Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 23, Love repped a pair of pieces from Raquel Diniz that featured cocoa brown hues and ivory spots. She paired a spotted, strapless mini dress, which appeared to be the label’s New Ambra Dress (€1.200,00), with its Patty Cape (€1.010,00) and completed the look with chunky gold earrings from Heaven Mayhem.

“Having a polka dot moment,” Love penned as the post’s caption. The SI Swimsuit staple—who first appeared in the fold in 2013 and shot for every annual issue up to 2022—is joined by even more brand models who have been loving the pattern. So, if you’e looking to score your own polka dot dress, look no further than this mini mood board to spark any extra inspiration.

Suni Lee

Posted to her own Instagram in early September, the Olympic gymnast and featured 2025 SI Swimsuit athlete donned a black and white speckled maxi dress, which featured a halter neckline. While her shoes were cropped into the five-slide carousel, Lee finished the outfit with a chic handbag in a cream shade.

Nazanin Mandi

The previous month, Mandi sported a spotted maxi dress like Lee, though the rookie’s retro-inspired garment featured a few distinct differences. The plunging gown featured larger spots and a large cherry red rose in its center, draped from the model as she posed for a few frames while leisurely lounging indoors.

Alix Earle

In contrast to Mandi and Lee’s neutral numbers, Earle opted for a vibrant crimson mini dress instead. The magazine’s inaugural digital cover model took a mirror selfie in this spotted attire; she even wore the pattern from the late-August carousel with a comfy brown and white pajama set.

