Best Swim Skirts: Shop One of This Summer’s Biggest Trends

In case you've been out of the fashion loop recently, a certain vintage swimsuit style has been making a comeback this summer—and we’re absolutely loving it! We’re, of course, talking about the always chic and adorable swim skirt.

A top choice for those in search of a more modest bottom to go with their bikini, the swim skirt has become a wardrobe must-have for any savvy fan of seaside style. And while this fun and flirty piece has always been as timeless as it is trendy, it’s been returning more and more in recent years, adding a sweet and sultry vibe to the shoreline and beyond.

Bianca Balti was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Milkbaby. Bikini by Cat Thordarson. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Overall, swim skirts are a go-to option for multiple reasons, as they merge the functionality of a cover-up with the practicality of a traditional bikini bottom. Paired with the right pieces, a swim skirt can also provide the look of a completed outfit, allowing the wearer to seamlessly go from relaxing in crystal waters to grabbing a drink at the poolside bar.

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Editors’ picks: shop our fave swim skirts for summer

Looking to try a swim skirt out for yourself this summer? Well, you’re in luck! We’ve curated a collection featuring just a handful of our favorite options below. Also, please note that select size and color options may be sold out at the time of this article’s publication.

The Ruched Swim Skirt | Summersalt

Starting strong, Summersalt offers countless swim skirt options in an array of lengths, patterns and colors to fit your personal taste. We particularly love the look of the Ruched Swim Skirt, which is available in sizes XS through 2X in multiple shades, including this incredible floral option from the brand’s limited edition Bridgerton and Liberty Fabrics collection.

Mesh Swim Skirt | Torrid

Another brand that has marvelously mastered the swim skirt, Torrid is home to a collection of bottom options in eye-popping shades and on-trend styles. Offered in sizes 00 (10) through 6 (30), their Mesh Swim Skirt is an unexpected twist on the formula, providing a cheeky peek of skin courtesy of the semi-sheer netted fabric.

Beach House Swim Penny Swim Top + Skirt | Beach2ocean

Truth be told, we’re also obsessed with the sleek, vintage feel of this timeless Beach House Swim Penny Swim Skirt. Proving polka dots will never go out of fashion, these full-coverage, navy-and-white bottoms also boast 50+ SPF protection, as noted on the designer’s official website. The bottoms are offered in sizes 6 through 16.

Women’s High Waisted Tulip Hem Swim Skort | Lands’ End

The Women’s High Waisted Tulip Hem Swim Skort from Lands’ End is offered in sizes XS (2-4) through XL (18), and is another staple option that deserves a spot in your top drawer! All but guaranteed to coordinate with any top or one-piece in your collection, these bottoms are chlorine-resistant and feature bike shorts beneath, conveniently equipped with a pocket on each side.

Bon Voyage Underwire Bikini Set | Cupshe

Want a luxurious look without breaking the bank? Well, it doesn’t get much more chic than this coordinating Bon Voyage Underwire Bikini Set from Cupshe. Sold together as a two-piece set, the quilted fabric and metallic hardware add welcome texture, while the flared skirt gives the ensemble a sweet final silhouette. The duo is offered in sizes XS through XL, and allows shoppers to mix and match sizes for their top and bottoms.

Daisy Lane Swim Skirt | For Love and Lemons

We’d also use the adjective “sweet” to describe the Daisy Lane Swim Skirt by For Love & Lemons, which combines a favorite pattern of SI Swimsuit models—gingham, of course!—with a comfortable high-waist cut. Offered in sizes XXS through XL, the brand notes on its official website that the swim skirt is “embroidered with fish and florals,” adding an extra layer of adorable to your beach day look.

Victoria High-Waisted Swim Skirt | Albion

Offered in sizes XXS through XXXL, the Victoria High-Waisted Swim Skirt by Albion could easily be mistaken for a classic mini skirt on land due to its ruffled hemline. The color selection for this option is also magnificent, boasting everything from sensational stripes and solids to unexpected floral patterns.

Ruched Swim Skirt | Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret is always a fan-favorite brand when shopping for the ideal swim look, and they’ve upped the ante this summer with multiple swim skirt options. The Ruched Swim Skirt is a fun departure from the high-waisted options above, with its low-cut, gathered sides both flattering and fashion-forward. The piece is offered in sizes XXS through XXL in multiple colorways, including the black-and-white option pictured here.

What to consider when styling a swim skirt

As you get ready to start shopping for the perfect swim skirt, there are several details to keep in mind to achieve your desired overall look. These include (but are not limited to):

Length: Like any swim bottoms, swim skirts come in many shapes, sizes and lengths to fit an array of fashion goals. For example, if you’re looking for something a little more sultry, you might consider a micro bikini option, where the swim bottoms peek out slightly from beneath the skirt’s hemline.

Silhouette: Depending on your desired shape, a swim skirt can be styled for multiple silhouettes, as well. Are you someone who prefers a bold, high-waisted fit for a classic hourglass shape, or are you seeking an on-trend, Y2K-inspired low-rise instead?

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Necklace by VANESSA MOONEY. Rings by Cleopatra’s Bling and VANESSA MOONEY. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Top: Of course, the swim skirt is just one half of your ensemble, so you’ll inevitably need to pair the piece with a top. Whether you’re coordinating your two-piece sets for a monochromatic moment or mixing and matching to your heart’s content, both options provide different vibes. Alternatively, you could even tuck any one-piece into a swim skirt for a fun layered look.

Details: As seen with our editors’ picks above, swim skirts come in a multitude of designs and cuts, and what often sets them apart even further is the details. Metallic hardware, pretty patterns and unique fabrics are just a few extra touches that can make your look stand out on the sand this summer.

Learn more about bikinis here at SI Swimsuit.

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