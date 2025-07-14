Best Bikini Bottoms of 2025: Flattering, Functional and On-Trend
The foundation of any standout swim look is the right bikini bottom. While tops tend to steal the spotlight, it’s the fit, cut and comfort of your bottoms that make or break your beach day. From cheeky to full coverage, high-leg to string-tied, today’s bikini bottoms offer more variety than ever—and choosing the perfect pair can instantly boost both confidence and style.
Whether you’re lounging poolside, chasing waves or snapping vacation pics, we’re breaking down the best bikini bottoms of the year. Below, you’ll find editor-approved picks, flattering cuts by body type, 2025’s biggest trends and where to shop for every budget.
Editor’s picks: bikini bottoms that fit and flatter
Bea, $89.99
Equal parts timeless and trendy, the Bea Bottoms feature a flattering V-cut, high-leg silhouette and Brazilian coverage that accentuates curves without compromising comfort. The wavy silver ring detail adds a touch of elegance, making this classic piece feel instantly elevated.
Cheryl, $60
Sometimes, being basic is a good thing. The Cheryl Bottoms keep it simple with a mid-rise fit, moderate coverage and a clean, elastic-free silhouette that lays flat and feels like a second skin. Made from the brand’s signature OG Swim fabric and available in 29 shades and patterns, they’re the everyday go-to you’ll want in every color.
Búzios, $79
With a flattering U-dip front and subtle high-leg cut, this seamless bottom is as comfortable as it is sculpting. Designed to sit high on the hip with cheeky coverage, it features a matte-gold Bydee plaque and is crafted from double-lined REPREVE®️ nylon—a regenerated, recycled material with a soft, lustrous finish.
Sandra, $92
Minimal, flattering and ultra-versatile, this low-rise slide bottom is designed for optimal tanning and customizable coverage. With a high-cut silhouette to elongate the legs and side straps that can be worn high or low on the hip, it’s the go-to for barely-there beach days.
Tie, $29
Designed with a touch of European glam, this baby blue bikini bottom transitions effortlessly from beach days to golden hour dinners. The sparkly fabric is trimmed in a pearlescent contour and finished with exclusive shell and pearl charms at the end of each strap—tarnish-free for lasting shine.
Bikini bottom styles explained
High-waisted: Offers tummy coverage and a vintage vibe; great for smoothing and shaping.
High-leg: Elongates the legs and gives an '80s-inspired silhouette.
Mid-rise/classic cut: Timeless and comfortable; hits just below the belly button.
Cheeky: Shows more skin while still providing some back coverage; ideal for accentuating curves.
Thong: Barely there, made for bold looks and minimal tan lines.
Boyshort: Sporty and modest, good for active beach days.
String sides: Flirty and adjustable, perfect for a personalized fit.
The right bottom for your body
Hourglass: Try high-leg or cheeky cuts that enhance natural curves.
Pear-shaped: Mid or high-rise styles help balance proportions; darker colors on bottom can visually slim.
Athletic: Look for ruffles, ruching or tie-sides to add dimension.
Petite: High-cut legs and V-fronts give the illusion of longer limbs.
Curvy/plus-size: Opt for high-waisted, ruched styles with soft stretch and secure coverage.
Find the right amount of coverage
Brands like Triangl let you customize the coverage of the specific bottom you choose, while Blackbough Swim and Kulani Kinis offer three distinct bottom styles—each with different coverage levels—in nearly all of their prints (which, we must admit, are extremely cute and on-trend).
Full: Ideal for active days, family outings or those who want more security.
Moderate: A versatile in-between that flatters without revealing too much.
Cheeky: A modern go-to for showing off curves.
Thong: For confident beachgoers and minimal tan lines—works best in resort or private settings.
Most comfortable bikini bottoms
Comfort is non-negotiable—especially if you’re planning to wear your suit all day. Look for:
- Seamless edges that don’t dig in
- Soft, stretchy fabric with a smooth lining
- Secure waistbands that won’t roll or pinch
- Stay-put designs that work for swimming, sunbathing or water sports
Top comfy picks: Negative: French Cut Bottom ($80), Calzedonia: Brazilian ($30), Shelia: Gracie Short ($180) and Tropic of C: Praia ($90).
Best bikini Bottoms by budget
Under $35: Cupshe, Strawberry Milk Mob and Pretty Little Thing
$35–$80: Gooseberry, Mars the Label, Resa and JMP the Label
$80+: Monday Swimwear, Frankies Bikinis and Jaded London
Pro tip: mix higher-end tops with budget-friendly bottoms—or vice versa—to get the look for less. Keep an eye out for sales and always shop separates to build your ideal set.
How to find the right bikini bottom size
Measure first: Know your waist and hip measurements and consult brand-specific size charts.
Understand sizing systems: Numeric and letter sizing vary widely—check fit notes before buying.
Know your fabrics: High-stretch blends offer more give; structured fabrics might require sizing up.
Test at home: Move around—sit, squat, bend. If anything digs or shifts, try a different cut.
Don’t be afraid to mix sizes: Your top and bottom size might not match—and that’s normal.
Learn more about bikinis here at SI Swimsuit.