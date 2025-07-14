Swimsuit

Best Bikini Bottoms of 2025: Flattering, Functional and On-Trend

From cheeky cuts to high-waisted classics, we’ve rounded up the most flattering bikini bottoms to shop this year, no matter your style, shape or summer plans.

Ananya Panchal

Orange bikini bottoms
Orange bikini bottoms / Getty Images

The foundation of any standout swim look is the right bikini bottom. While tops tend to steal the spotlight, it’s the fit, cut and comfort of your bottoms that make or break your beach day. From cheeky to full coverage, high-leg to string-tied, today’s bikini bottoms offer more variety than ever—and choosing the perfect pair can instantly boost both confidence and style.

Rayna Vallandingham
Rayna Vallandingham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Necklace by Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Whether you’re lounging poolside, chasing waves or snapping vacation pics, we’re breaking down the best bikini bottoms of the year. Below, you’ll find editor-approved picks, flattering cuts by body type, 2025’s biggest trends and where to shop for every budget.

Editor’s picks: bikini bottoms that fit and flatter

Bea, $89.99

TJ Swim
TJ Swim

Equal parts timeless and trendy, the Bea Bottoms feature a flattering V-cut, high-leg silhouette and Brazilian coverage that accentuates curves without compromising comfort. The wavy silver ring detail adds a touch of elegance, making this classic piece feel instantly elevated.

Cheryl, $60

Skatie
Skatie

Sometimes, being basic is a good thing. The Cheryl Bottoms keep it simple with a mid-rise fit, moderate coverage and a clean, elastic-free silhouette that lays flat and feels like a second skin. Made from the brand’s signature OG Swim fabric and available in 29 shades and patterns, they’re the everyday go-to you’ll want in every color.

Búzios, $79

Bydee
Bydee

With a flattering U-dip front and subtle high-leg cut, this seamless bottom is as comfortable as it is sculpting. Designed to sit high on the hip with cheeky coverage, it features a matte-gold Bydee plaque and is crafted from double-lined REPREVE®️ nylon—a regenerated, recycled material with a soft, lustrous finish.

Sandra, $92

Montce
Montce

Minimal, flattering and ultra-versatile, this low-rise slide bottom is designed for optimal tanning and customizable coverage. With a high-cut silhouette to elongate the legs and side straps that can be worn high or low on the hip, it’s the go-to for barely-there beach days.

Tie, $29

Isme
Isme

Designed with a touch of European glam, this baby blue bikini bottom transitions effortlessly from beach days to golden hour dinners. The sparkly fabric is trimmed in a pearlescent contour and finished with exclusive shell and pearl charms at the end of each strap—tarnish-free for lasting shine.

Bikini bottom styles explained

High-waisted: Offers tummy coverage and a vintage vibe; great for smoothing and shaping.

Penny Lane
Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agua by Agua Bendita. Bracelets by Brinker + Eliza. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

High-leg: Elongates the legs and gives an '80s-inspired silhouette.

Gabby Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Gabby Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by LATITID. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Mid-rise/classic cut: Timeless and comfortable; hits just below the belly button.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by SAME. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Cheeky: Shows more skin while still providing some back coverage; ideal for accentuating curves.

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Maliluha. Jacket by Boohoo. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Thong: Barely there, made for bold looks and minimal tan lines.

Katie Austin and Brooks Nader were photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Katie Austin and Brooks Nader were photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Katie swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Brooks swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Boyshort: Sporty and modest, good for active beach days.

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Swimsuit embroidered by Abbode. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

String sides: Flirty and adjustable, perfect for a personalized fit.

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by MESHKI. Earrings provided by New York Vin
Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by MESHKI. Earrings provided by New York Vintage. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

The right bottom for your body

Hourglass: Try high-leg or cheeky cuts that enhance natural curves.

Lorena Durán
Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit Top by Yasmine Eslami. Swimsuit Bottom by ViX Paula Hermanny. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Pear-shaped: Mid or high-rise styles help balance proportions; darker colors on bottom can visually slim.

Athletic: Look for ruffles, ruching or tie-sides to add dimension.

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Sunglasses by Bonnie Clyde. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Petite: High-cut legs and V-fronts give the illusion of longer limbs.

Curvy/plus-size: Opt for high-waisted, ruched styles with soft stretch and secure coverage.

Find the right amount of coverage

Brands like Triangl let you customize the coverage of the specific bottom you choose, while Blackbough Swim and Kulani Kinis offer three distinct bottom styles—each with different coverage levels—in nearly all of their prints (which, we must admit, are extremely cute and on-trend).

Full: Ideal for active days, family outings or those who want more security.

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM. Necklace by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Moderate: A versatile in-between that flatters without revealing too much.

Cheeky: A modern go-to for showing off curves.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Thong: For confident beachgoers and minimal tan lines—works best in resort or private settings.

Parris Goebel
Parris Goebel was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by PQ. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Most comfortable bikini bottoms

Comfort is non-negotiable—especially if you’re planning to wear your suit all day. Look for:

  • Seamless edges that don’t dig in
  • Soft, stretchy fabric with a smooth lining
  • Secure waistbands that won’t roll or pinch
  • Stay-put designs that work for swimming, sunbathing or water sports

Top comfy picks: Negative: French Cut Bottom ($80), Calzedonia: Brazilian ($30), Shelia: Gracie Short ($180) and Tropic of C: Praia ($90).

Best bikini Bottoms by budget

Under $35: Cupshe, Strawberry Milk Mob and Pretty Little Thing

JoJo Fletcher poses in a black and white high-waisted bikini for her collaboration with Cupshe.
Colorblock Underwire Bikini Top & V-Waist Bottoms Set / Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher

$35–$80: Gooseberry, Mars the Label, Resa and JMP the Label

Paulina Porizkova poses in a red bikini for SI Swimsuit in Kenya in 2019.
Paulina Porizkova was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

$80+: Monday Swimwear, Frankies Bikinis and Jaded London

Pro tip: mix higher-end tops with budget-friendly bottoms—or vice versa—to get the look for less. Keep an eye out for sales and always shop separates to build your ideal set.

How to find the right bikini bottom size

Measure first: Know your waist and hip measurements and consult brand-specific size charts.

Understand sizing systems: Numeric and letter sizing vary widely—check fit notes before buying.

Know your fabrics: High-stretch blends offer more give; structured fabrics might require sizing up.

Test at home: Move around—sit, squat, bend. If anything digs or shifts, try a different cut.

Don’t be afraid to mix sizes: Your top and bottom size might not match—and that’s normal.

Learn more about bikinis here at SI Swimsuit.

