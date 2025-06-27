The Best Thong Bikinis That Fit, Flatter and Stay Put
Looking for a swimwear bottom that hugs your body, minimizes tan lines and shows off some skin? You’re going to want to get your hands on a thong bikini.
Thongs sport “a minimalistic design with a narrow strip of fabric at the back, providing less coverage and creating that signature cheeky look,” Gooseberry reports. Compared to a typical cheeky brief or Brazilian coverage suit, this fashion-forward style features the least amount of fabric for those looking to flaunt their backside with confidence.
Keep reading to find the best thong bikini that works for your personal style and where you can order one today.
Editor’s picks: Best thong bikini bottoms to buy now
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
First, let’s take a look at some bottoms that we’re loving right now.
Skims Thong Bikini Bottom ($40)
Sizing: XXS-4X
Shop: skims.com
Businesswoman and SI Swimsuit model Kim Kardashian’s apparel brand offers a wide range of classic thong bottoms from sizes XXS to 4X. Snag a neutral color like Onyx to mix and match with any top, or grab a limited-edition print like Champagne Tiger Print or Egret Crocodile Print to make a statement.
Monday Swimwear Palma Thong ($78)
Sizing: Petite-Very Voluptuous
Shop: mondayswimwear.com
This bottom comes in 15 (!!!) colors, providing a plethora of options to find your perfect match. With adjustable ties to cater to your body and subtle gold detailing on every garment, the suit comes in numerous patterns and textures to choose from.
Frankies Bikinis Full Moon Micro Bikini Bottom ($150)
Sizing: XS-XXL
Shop: frankiesbikinis.com
This high-cut suit effortlessly draws attention to your legs in its “ go-to vintage inspired silhouette,” Frankies Bikinis says. Additionally, Bella Hadid collaborated with the brand for three of its color ways in this style—Lovebug, Valentine and Lucky Leopard.
Oh Polly Reversible Thong Bikini Bottoms ($60)
Sizing: XXS - XXL
Shop: ohpolly.com
Olivia Dunne’s suit at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show is perfectly on-trend and equally adorable. These animal-printed Oh Polly bottoms are actually reversible—featuring a solid cherry red on the opposite side—and they come with a separate matching top to complete the cover girl’s Swim Week look.
Dippin’ Daisy’s Seaport Thong Bikini Bottoms ($50)
Sizing: XS-XL
Shop: dippindaisys.com
Made of 76% recycled nylon, this classic bottom is a well-loved staple at women-owned and family-owned Dippin’ Daisy’s. It’s also incredibly versatile with 18 printed suits and another 18 solid color options to choose from.
Why everyone’s embracing thong swimwear
Thong swimwear was a staple of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, with brand models loving the style.
“I like to wear as little as possible,” SI Swimsuit 2024 Rookie of the Year Jena Sims told us. 2025 rookie Renee Herbert shared that she likes her suits “the skimpier the better.”
Celebrities—such as Hailey Bieber and SZA—have also shared their thong swimwear looks on social media. And, the style nearly broke the internet during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, where first-timer Bethenny Frankel proved that women of all ages can shine in the itty-bitty garment.
“What would my daughter think of me being in a thong in a fashion show…” the 54-year-old said in an Instagram video. “The answer is proud,” she wrote in its caption.
Choosing the right thong style
Thongs come in numerous shapes and sizes; here are just a few.
Classic thong: Featuring minimal fabric and a narrow back, a classic thong provides shape and can often come with adjustable side ties.
Tanga/Brazilian thong: These styles feature slightly less cheek coverage, so for those looking to dip their toes into thong swimwear for the first time, this might be the perfect first buy.
V-cut and high-leg thong: These bottoms elongate and accentuate your legs for a retro-style, modern-day silhouette—perfect for a pool party or fashion-forward event.
String thong: If you’re looking to tan, opt for a string thong, which features minimal ties and as teeny coverage as possible.
Seamless vs. seamed thongs: Seamless thongs provide a fashionable, chic look, while seamed thongs may offer more support when moving.
Mid-rise, high-rise and low-rise thongs: A thong’s ‘rise’ is where it sits along the midriff. If you’re looking to show less skin in your midsection, a high-rise thong is a good idea. If you want a thong that sits below your hipbones, a low-rise is a better choice. A mid-rise will fall in the middle of the two!
Check out every bikini style for thong bikini fashion trends, such as metallic hues and luxe materials. Then, find out which bikini suits your body type best using Roxy’s helpful guide.
Where to splurge and where to save
Think you’ve found your perfect match? Check out these swimwear sites that provide thong bottoms at every price point.
For under $50, three major brands are on our hotlist: Princess Polly, Victoria’s Secret Swim and H&M. For a jump in price—over $70—you can secure an LSPACE, Reformation or Frankies Bikinis bottom. Try luxury sites like Nomads Swimwear or Oséree for suits with minimum base price points at over $100. Additionally, resale or secondhand markets can have deals on designer swimwear for those looking to get their hands on a one-of-a-kind suit.
Click our full list of bikinis for every budget.
Tips for all-Day comfort in minimal swimwear
A bikini bottom’s details can truly make a difference in its wear, especially if you are sporting the garment for hours on end. Opt for a thicker waistband for more support, or go for a suit with adjustable ties to keep it secure through the day.
Don’t be afraid to read the reviews, as well, before purchasing a thong bottom—especially if you cannot try it on in person—to see if it runs bigger or smaller than your typical size. And, be sure to check its water performance (especially for luxe materials) before you go for a swim.
Make a statement in a thong bikini
Styling a thong bikini with your own personal style can add an extra element of personality to your look, especially if you are heading to a resort or party. Sporting sheer or linen pants, mesh or crochet dresses and even an oversized graphic tee can be a fun way to elevate any look.
And don’t just stop there; accessorize your fit with chunky layered necklaces and a cute pair of sunnies before you head out the door. Don’t forget a body chain, which is one of SI Swimsuit’s 2025 swimwear trends.
Public vs. private: The etiquette of thong swimwear
Similar to micro bikinis, being aware of your surroundings when wearing thong bikinis is encouraged. Cultural considerations and location-specific guidelines are essential to check when sporting a thong. For example, bringing a cover-up may be necessary in public destinations compared to adult-only facilities.
Wash and wear: Bikini longevity tips
Given the delicacy of thong bikini bottoms, taking care of them is essential to their wear. Rinsing in cold water after a beach or pool day, hand washing with mild detergent and tumble drying are go-to tips for sensitive fabrics, but always double check the washing and drying instructions for every individual garment—specifically for intricate materials like knitwear and mesh.
Learn more about bikinis here at SI Swimsuit.