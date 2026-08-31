6 Photos of Birthday Girl Brittany Mahomes in Kansas City Chiefs Red Swimwear

Happy birthday to two-time SI Swimsuit model Brittany Mahomes! The February 2026 digital cover model turns 31 today, Monday, Aug. 31.

A certified personal trainer and fitness entrepreneur, Mahomes first posed for the magazine in 2024, when she was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. The Texas native returned to the brand two years later, posing for Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. The latter photo shoot earned her a digital cover alongside fellow NFL WAGs Christen Goff, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love, Claire Kittle and Normani.

Mahomes is a former professional soccer player who briefly played in Iceland. During her collegiate years at the University of Texas at Tyler, the proud mom of three scored 31 career goals, the second-most in program history to date. Earlier this year, Mahomes was inducted into the UT Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame. Following the ceremony in March, she took to Instagram to share her gratitude over the honor.

“This City and this School is a huge part of who I am today,” Mahomes wrote in part of her caption. “I will forever cherish this honor and am forever grateful for what this program did for me as an athlete and as a person! Coach Webb, you brought out the best in me, this doesn’t happen without you!”

These days, even though she has stepped away from playing the sport in a professional capacity, Mahomes is still heavily involved in soccer. She is a founding co-owner of the Kansas City Current in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and was instrumental in bringing CPKC Stadium, the first purpose-built stadium for a women’s professional sports team, to life.

The second time she found herself posing in front of the SI Swimsuit cameras, Mahomes took the opportunity to share what she hoped other women would take away from her photos: permission to be themselves just as they are. “I just hope that I’m inspiring women all around the world to still take care of themselves and focus on their health and wellness and still be confident in who they are,” Mahomes stated while in the Sunshine State.

Below, we’re celebrating Mahomes’s special day by taking a look back at a few of our favorite snapshots of the model in red. Not only is the Chiefs hue definitely Mahomes’s color, it’s also a classic one that defies trends.

Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Ay Que Colour. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Mugler. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by ALT Swim. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Riot Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

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