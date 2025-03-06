Swimsuit

The Bold, Ab-Flaunting Black One-Piece Olivia Dunne Wore in Portugal Is Still Available to Buy

Olivia Dunne’s black swimsuit from her 2024 Portugal shoot is the perfect showstopper for a warm and stylish summer.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

When it comes to alluring swimsuits that steal glances from nearly everyone in the room, LSU gymnast and social media phenomenon Olivia Dunne knows a thing or two about which pieces are most noteworthy. The two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and blonde bombshell was worth all of the fashion praise in her Portugal photo shoot from 2024 with Ben Watts. So much so that a revisit is absolutely in order.

One of Dunne’s most fabulous looks from this shoot was none other than her cut-out black one-piece. Fortunately for lovers of this look, the piece is still available to be purchased today.

The garment begins with a crisscross halter neckline that leads to straps located throughout the rest of the piece. Two large and small straps can be found in the middle before it goes into a triangle that allows for the belly button to be at the front and center. Its bottom consists of traditional swimsuit coverage. As for the back, gold clasps come together to hold each piece of fabric in its place, elevating the look with glamorous detailing.

Agent Provocateur Anja Swimsuit, $295 (agentprovocateur.com)

Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Necklace by Classic Silver, certified as Filigrana de Portugal. Bracelets by Ottoman Hands.
Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Necklace by Classic Silver, certified as Filigrana de Portugal. Bracelets by Ottoman Hands.

All around, this one-piece is one of the many from Dunne’s Portugal shoot that’s perfect for the upcoming summer or any occasion that allows for some fun under the sun.

As for what accessories match with this piece, there’s nothing wrong with following Dunne’s footsteps by opting for some gold bangles and a medium-length gold necklace. Both pieces do a stellar job of being noticeable but not so distracting to turn attention away from the looker that is the cut-out swimsuit.

Other possible accessories include a floppy black sun hat that’s large enough to be an additional statement piece—and to block away all the sun rays. In addition to a sun hat, a pair of gold strap heels paired with a gold and black tote bag would definitely work here to complement both the gold jewelry and the straps of the suit.

But, of course, any accessory would suffice with a piece this stylish.

Closets everywhere just got far more stylish with this piece added to the mix. Be sure to head to Agent Provocateur to grab the Anja swimsuit while you still can and channel your inner Dunne. Other bold, unique one-pieces available from the brand include the gorgeous navy blue one-piece that Kate Upton wore for her 2024 shoot in Mexico, which features silver rings throughout the chest and bodice.

