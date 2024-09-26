Breanna Stewart Is Ready for Autumn in Gorgeous Designer Plaid Set
Time and time again, Breanna Stewart proves her duality, and the WNBA star did just that when she stunned in her latest tunnel walk ensemble. The 30-year-old arrived at Barclays Center ahead of the New York Liberty’s game against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, Sept. 24, in style.
With her Blair Waldorf-approved plaid look, the 2022 SI Swimsuit model essentially declared that she’s ready for autumn while simultaneously reminding everyone of her passion for fashion. The three-time Olympic gold medalist donned a designer Thom Browne multicolored tweed set featuring a fitted blazer and cropped trousers, which she paired with a white collared shirt, leather combat boots and round tinted sunglasses. The mom of two, who shares kids Theo and Ruby with wife Marta Xargay, completed the outfit with a structured black briefcase and a luxurious wristwatch.
She kept her Instagram caption simple when sharing a carousel of her fabulous pre-game look, styled by Courtney Mays, which also featured a recap videos of the game.
“The coldest 🥶,” her latest business venture, Unrivaled, wrote in the comments. Stewart is a cofounder of the professional 3-on-3 women’s basketball league, which will begin competing in January 2025. The league is set to have the highest average salary in women’s pro sports, giving players equity and more than $100,000 each.
“I love how much you celebrate your teammates in these posts!” one fan sweetly added in the comments.
Stewart, who is a two-time WNBA champion and was named Finals MVP after both victories in ’18 and ’20, is hoping to secure a third title this year. The Liberty is set to face off against the Las Vegas Aces in the best of three WNBA semifinals beginning on Sunday, Sept. 29. Last year, the two teams competed in the championships and the Liberty ultimately fell to the Aces.
“I think where we’ve grown and developed the most is probably just, like, the vulnerability of being able to kind of talk about the things that are hard for us and that might be in a personal aspect. That also works in a basketball sense, especially when you’re working through the hard things that happen over the course of a season,” the Syracuse native shared about how the team has grown. “I think that all of it has continued to kind of give me perspective in everything that I’ve been able to do, especially last postseason. It was a combination of so many emotions: amazing, sadness, tears, happiness from having a newborn.”