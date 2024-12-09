Brianna LaPaglia Is So Evermore in Gorgeous Plaid Dress for Taylor Swift-Inspired Photo Shoot
Content creator and internet personality Brianna LaPaglia took her love for Taylor Swift to the next level this weekend by debuting a new tattoo inspired by the 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist’s 2020 album, Evermore. The 25-year-old, widely known for her humorous and candid content on TikTok and her successful podcast PlanBri Uncut, has built a massive following for her unfiltered takes on life and pop culture.
In her latest Instagram post, the 25-year-old debuted her new ink, a delicate design by artist Taylor Menzies, featuring a skull with flowers blooming from it. It pays homage to the singer’s poignant lyrics from “I Hate It Here:” I hate it here, so I will go to secret gardens in my mind. The thoughtful ink captures the reflective and whimsical themes of the track as well as the album marked by, alternative rock, indie folk and chamber pop styles.
LaPaglia donned an outfit that could have been pulled straight from the Evermore cover art. She wore the Leila Dress in Tartan Plaid ($348) from Guizio with a fitted bodice and flared skirt, paired with mustard-yellow FRYE boots ($498) that gave the ensemble a rustic charm. Her hair was styled in a loose braid, mirroring Swift’s look to compliment her plaid jacket and mysterious, moody outdoor backdrop. The setting for LaPaglia’s images, taken by photographer Josh Gallo, also echoed the earthy and introspective vibe of Swift’s album, with warm tones and natural surroundings.
As for glam, the Massachusetts native kept it super bronzed and bold, including a warm berry lip, softly flushed cheeks, glowing skin, defined brows and winged eyeliner.
This tattoo reveal came ahead of LaPaglia’s attendance at the final stop of Swift’s record-breaking “Eras Tour” in Vancouver.
“Evermore ✨,” LaPaglia captioned the carousel shared with her 1.3 million IG followers.
“So beautiful,” fellow content creator and Extra Dirty podcast host Hallie Batchelder commented.
“our queen bri is about to see Mother & i’m so here for it 🥹💓,” one fan gushed.
“giving Evermore the love and attention she deserves 🙂↕️,” another chimed.
“So grateful to be trusted with this. Thanks Bri, you are truly such a beautiful soul who has and continues to empower so many women. Thank you for being the human you are 🖤,” Menzies wrote under a video showing the process of creating the tattoo.