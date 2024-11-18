Brittany Mahomes Embraces Corpcore in Striped Pantsuit at Latest Chiefs Game
It was not a good Sunday night for the Kansas City Chiefs. After a season of undefeated football, the 2024 Super Bowl champions suffered their first loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 17.
But though the Chiefs couldn’t secure the win on the field, some of their fans—and one, in particular—certainly did where game day fashion is concerned. At this point, we’ve come to expect immaculate outfits on the sidelines of NFL games. Family members and fans alike have turned game day styling into a sport of its own, and each week we find another outfit (or two) worthy of our attention.
This past week, the Chiefs fan deserving of our attention is none other than Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Now, this shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone. Most weeks, we pick the 29-year-old out of the crowd and give her well-deserved praise for her game day look. And we’re not alone in our praise, either. Most fans and followers are outspoken in their appreciation for her Chiefs-inspired style, which normally features touches of bright red and flattering silhouettes.
Her latest outfit is no exception to the general rule. Yesterday, Mahomes arrived at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y. in an outfit perfectly in line with the current corpcore trend. If you don’t know what we’re referring to, let us explain. Corpcore (or business chic, as we like to call it) is a modern reinvention of office attire. The styles are more glamorous and the fits are more flattering.
In Mahomes’s case, corpcore called for a black and white striped blazer and matching slacks. She paired the set with white boots and a red handbag—the perfect pop of Chiefs colors to show support for her husband and his teammates.
Though perhaps not as bright as Mahomes’s looks normally are, the set was just as eye-catching. Pinstripes are in vogue right now, and the Texas native’s chic outfit proved why the print is so popular.
With seven weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, we know we haven’t seen the last of her good sideline fashion yet, and we’re fairly certain we haven’t seen the last Chiefs win, either. The team is seeking a third consecutive Super Bowl win—and with the season they’ve had so far, the goal doesn’t seem so far-fetched. Regardless, we know we can count on Mahomes to bring the eye-catching fashion each and every week.