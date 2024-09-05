Brooks Nader Nails Fall Fashion in High-Waisted Paper Bag Skirt, Leather Jacket and Pumps
We can always rely on SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader for a regular dose of fashion inspiration. Whether she’s at work or play, the 27-year-old Louisiana native is constantly dressed impeccably—and that was certainly the case when Nader made an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning to announce her status as a contestant on the forthcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.
For the occasion, Nader worked with stylist Kristina Askerova, who dressed the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model in Saint Lauren from head to toe. Nader’s chic, knee-length paper bag skirt featured a tiny slit at the hem and was cinched with a rich brown belt. She opted for a white scoop neck top underneath an edgy black leather jacket and coordinated brown pointed-toe pumps. Nader accessorized her perfect fall New York City ensemble with chunky gold earrings and arms full of bangle bracelets in the same metal.
Hairstylist Mitchell Ramazon styled Nader’s newly highlighted locks into a casual updo with several face-framing pieces left loose, while makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell opted for fresh skin, a glossy, neutral lip and lots of lashes.
Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Sept. 17, and Nader will be paired with Russian-American dancer and model Gleb Savchenko, 40. In an Instagram reel shared by the official Good Morning America account on Sept. 4, Nader revealed her motivation behind participating in this year’s competition. “I am dancing kind of for myself this season,” she stated.