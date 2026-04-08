Brooks Nader, Olandria and More SI Swimsuit Models Shine at Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2026

The Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2026 were held at Nya Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 7, and the star-studded event brought out plenty familiar faces. SI Swimsuit models past and present walked the red carpet before heading inside for the ceremony, which was hosted by actress and comedian Ego Nwodim.

This year’s celebration, held to celebrate emerging designers in the fashion industry, honored Tory Burch as the Designer of the Year, while Michèle Lamy was bestowed with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Below, take a peek at a roundup of the SI Swimsuit models who were in attendance last evening.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend, opted for a pastel pink off-the-shoulder number for last night’s ceremony, featuring an asymmetrical hemline and ruching across the bodice. The 29-year-old Baton Rouge native, who attended with her sisters, Grace Ann, Sarah Jane and Mary Holland, wore golden sandals on her feet and forewent accessories.

Olandria

Olandria | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olandria, a 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie, nailed her red carpet style in a denim one-shoulder gown by AREA. Styled by Reginald and Matthew Reisman, the dress featured an intricate black train, and the 29-year-old model and reality TV star’s look was accessorized with a thick choker necklace.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Thumann, who returns to the SI Swimsuit Issue for the fourth consecutive year, wore a gorgeous white David Koma dress, which featured a strapless neckline and a peek-a-boo leg moment thanks to the gown’s thigh-high slit. The 24-year-old Arizona native was styled by Kristina Askerova, who also accessorized Thumann in pieces by Jimmy Choo, Alexandre Birman and Nicole Rose Jewelry.

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A rookie in this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue, Frankel had all eyes on her in this colorful dress, which she revealed in an Instagram post required some quick thinking to tailor last minute. When two straps on her dress broke, the 55-year-old entrepreneur fashioned a cape out of an extra piece of fabric that was meant to adorn the back of the gown. 10/10, no notes!

Suni Lee

Suni Lee | Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Lee, who was featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, fashioned a stylish trench coat into a dress by cinching it at her waist and letting one of her legs peek through for photos on the red carpet. Her chic ensemble was accented with peep-toe heels, while the Olympic gymnast kept her accessories minimal.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Teigen, an SI Swimsuit legend, brought some vibrant color to her look last night, courtesy of a yellow feathered skirt and a pair of orange heels. To complete her look, the 40-year-old author and entrepreneur showed off her abs with a white crop top.

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