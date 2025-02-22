Brooks Nader Is Stunning in Shimmery Black Sheer Corset Dress for 28th Birthday
Brooks Nader just turned 28 earlier this month and there was absolutely no doubt who the birthday girl was at her star-studded belated party in New York City.
The SI Swimsuit stalwart—who made her debut with the brand in 2019 and has posed for the franchise each year since, landing on the cover in 2023 and cementing her status as an official “legend” with an iconic group photo shoot celebrating the milestone 60th anniversary issue—stole the show as she celebrated her special day with Charlotte Tilbury.
The Baton Rouge native donned the most beautiful bedazzled sheer strapless bodycon, featuring an opaque black bodysuit under a see-through midi dress paneling on top. She flaunted her tiny waist and super toned arms and legs in addition to her flawless sun-kissed glow and tanned skin after a week in Los Cabos. Her three younger sisters, Sarah Jane, Mary Holland and Grace Ann, who are all also models based in Manhattan, were also in attendance, of course. Singer and close friend Ellie Goulding also made an appearance at the glamorous bash.
“TWENTY ATE 🎂 🎉 💃. !!!!! Thank you @charlottetilbury for the most MAGICAL birthday dinner to celebrate with all my people, the fragrance says it ALL 💋,” Nader captioned an Instagram carousel on Feb. 21 with tons of pics from the dinner party at Chez Margaux.
Nader tapped stylist Kristina Askerova, who accessorized the dress with dangly layered diamond earrings, an eye-catching tennis necklace and multiple massive statement rings. Makeup artist Toland opted for the most dreamy, sultry makeup look that perfectly matched Nader‘s signature allure and the aura of the Charlotte Tilbury perfume, called More Sex, that she posed with.
The glam guru gave the Dancing With the Stars alum a luminous, flawless complexion, feathered brows, chiseled cheekbones, bronze eyeshadow, wispy lashes and glossy taupe lips. Her long honey-brown locks were freshly styled into a bombshell blowout and super voluminous, courtesy of hairstylist DOLO.
“Beautiful!,” Fellow SI Swimsuit model Sharina Gutierrez commented.
“Happy birthday gorgeous!!! We miss your beautiful face ❤️,” Amy Peterson chimed.
“In the past couple of months my self-growth has felt like stepping into a new era of confidence and going after exactly what I want,” Nader said last summer. “Not taking no for an answer. Knowing my worth. Not settling for anything less than my worth in every area of my life. I have a whole new sense of motivation and inspiration. We’re on this earth to go after what we want!”