The Most Unreal SI Swimsuit Photos of Birthday Girl, Cover Star Brooks Nader Over the Years
Brooks Nader has been an SI Swimsuit mainstay since winning the 2019 Swim Search open casting call, and she continues to raise the bar with every shoot. From sultry beachside moments to powerful, high-fashion poses, the Baton Rouge native—who now calls New York City home—has become one of the brand’s most recognizable faces.
The 28-year-old, who celebrates her birthday today, Feb. 7, marked her latest feature with the magazine last year with a stunning photo shoot in Mexico, where she delivered yet another breathtaking spread that highlighted her undeniable presence. She also solidified her status as an SI Swimsuit “legend,” participating in a group photo shoot alongside 26 fellow icons in honor of the 60th anniversary publication in 2024.
“It’s surreal because I feel like I was just standing in line for the Swim Search, trying to be around the magazine and meet the team—and [back then] that to me seemed like such a far-fetched dream. To go from being told ‘no’ by my agents, who said I wouldn’t be a good fit for Sports Illustrated and they wouldn’t like me, to actually winning the Swim Search and being in the issue, and then going on to be on the cover, to now being considered a Legend, surrounded by actual Legends like Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge and Maye Musk—I can’t even describe how incredibly special this moment is,” she gushed while on location in Hollywood, Fla. with photographer Yu Tsai. “There’s something really special about the female relationship and how we treat our girlfriends—how they really become family to us. I’m the oldest of four sisters, and that relationship is unmatchable; I’ve never ever, ever, ever known any kind of love like that in my life. I’m so happy that I’m a woman and get to be around the sisterhood of SI Swimsuit and all the icons—women I used to have on my bulletin board in my room in Louisiana.”
Just a year prior, Nader achieved a career-defining milestone, landing on the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue, following her unforgettable photo shoot in the Dominican Republic.
Over the years, the Dancing With the Stars alum has traveled everywhere from the Bahamas to Bali to Montenegro, and, in honor of her special day, we’re taking a look back at some of her most unreal images—each one proving why she remains an absolute force in the modeling industry.