Brooks Nader Was a Tropical Paradise Dream in This Beaded String Bikini: Get the Look
Brooks Nader has built an impressive legacy with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and her journey from aspiring model to cover star and franchise legend is nothing short of inspiring.
The Baton Rouge native, who now lives in NYC, first caught the brand’s attention in 2019 when she entered and won the SI Swim Search open casting call. Since then, she’s posed for the magazine in some of the most stunning locations around the world, including the Bahamas, Bali, Montenegro and most recently, Mexico. The 28-year-old’s versatility in front of the camera and her ability to bring both sultry and effortless energy to every shoot has solidified her as one of the franchise’s standout stars.
Reflecting on her journey, Nader described how surreal it feels to be recognized as a brand legend—a status she achieved in 2024 when she joined 26 fellow franchise icons for a special group photo shoot celebrating the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue.
“It’s surreal because I feel like I was just standing in line for the Swim Search, trying to be around the magazine and meet the team—and [back then] that to me seemed like such a far-fetched dream,” Nader shared. “To go from being told ‘no’ by my agents, who said I wouldn’t be a good fit for Sports Illustrated and they wouldn’t like me, to actually winning the Swim Search and being in the issue, and then going on to be on the cover, to now being considered a Legend, surrounded by actual Legends—I can’t even describe how incredibly special this moment is.”
Since her debut, the Dancing With the Stars alum has continued to captivate audiences with her mesmerizing modeling skills and growing influence in the fashion industry.
We'll never get over Nader’s unforgettable cover moment in 2023 when she posed for James Macari in the Dominican Republic for a vibrant, flirty Barbiecore-inspired photo shoot.
