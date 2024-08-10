Brooks Nader Was Stylish and Stunning in This Ruched Leopard Print Two-Piece in Mexico
SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader is always on top of the trends, while still maintaining her own fun, sassy and bold sense of personal style. The model, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2019, has posed for the brand every year since, and even landed on the front of last year‘s magazine following her breathtaking Barbiecore-inspired photo shoot in the Dominican Republic last year.
This year, the Baton Rouge native and the SI Swimsuit style team switched up the vibe entirely while in Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai. The 27-year-old rocked much more moody and daring neutral, earthy looks, including a stunning animal-print two-piece from Andi Bagus.
Andi Bagus Skipper Bikini, $69 (andi-bagus.com)
As animal print has resurfaced in street style and on high-fashion runways over the past year, we’ve seen tons of models, content creators and beach lovers incorporate it into their swimwear wardrobes. This itty-bitty set featuring a classic adjustable string triangle top and ruched high-leg bottoms is perfect for relaxing by the pool or capturing thirst traps in nature.
In addition to her photo shoot in Mexico this year, Nader also starred in a 60th anniversary feature in Hollywood, Fla., alongside 26 other franchise legends. While on location with the team, Nader gushed about her love for her younger sisters and how she has proudly been able to pave a path for them in the modeling industry.
“It’s such a pinch-me moment to be working with my three sisters—they’re all models,” she shared. “We’ve really enjoyed being behind the camera, doing something different than just modeling. It was always a dream of mine. I’m always evolving in my career and striving for more.”