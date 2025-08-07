Brooks Nader’s Green Cut-Out Suit Has Us Begging Summer to Slow Down
Brooks Nader has graced the fold of the SI Swimsuit magazine seven years in a row, and honestly, she never fails to amaze.
The 28-year-old made her debut with the franchise in 2019 after applying to and winning the Swim Search open casting call, and posing for Yu Tsai in Paradise Island, Bahamas, for her debut. Over the years, she has traveled everywhere from Bali to Montenegro to Mexico with the franchise, consistently showing up with her phenomenal ethic, flawless face card and contagious, coveted superstar energy.
In 2023, her lifelong cover girl dreams came true after she landed on the front page of that year’s issue following her photo shoot with James Macari in the Dominican Republic.
“I was told no by so many different people to this exact, very thing,” she shared. “So anything's possible. Just hard work, [have] dedication and pursue your dreams.”
The following year, Nader cemented her status as an SI Swimsuit “legend.” She posed alongside 26 fellow magazine stalwarts for a very special shoot in honor of the milestone 60th anniversary issue.
This year, the New York City resident, who lives in the Big Apple with her three younger sisters, was captured by Ben Watts for the 2025 issue and once again brought her impeccable skills and radiant smile to the shores of Bermuda. Today, we’re reminiscing on this dazzling green cut-out one-piece she wore from Elisabetta Franchi.
The gorgeous pistachio number features a shiny Lycra base with a central draped pattern embellished with gold chain hardware rings down the front. The crisscross straps and high V-leg cut offer an extra-flattering silhouette while the open panels allow you to bare some skin while still feeling sculpted and covered.
Her entire shoot was styled with natural materials and ethereal aesthetics in mind. Fashion editors Liz Wentworth and Margot Zamet used shells, pearls, sparkles and more luxe details and details to elevate neutral futuristic suits to create a soft, feminine palette that was just sultry enough to match Nader’s iconic personality.
Last fall, Nader took a step out of her comfort zone by competing on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. We knew she would embrace the new challenge with grit and personality because we have seen how natural in front of the camera. This year, she’s taking it a step further with Hulu as her family lands a reality TV series called Love Thy Nader, airing at the end of August.