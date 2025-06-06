Brooks Nader Reveals ‘Love Thy Nader’ Has Officially Wrapped Its First Season
Brooks Nader just shared a major update on her latest TV-related endeavor—and if we weren’t already glued to our screens, we definitely are now!
The SI Swimsuit staple, who has returned to shoot with the brand every year since her 2020 rookie campaign, revealed that her debut reality TV series Love Thy Nader has officially wrapped filming for its first season.
“And that’s a WRAP on Season 1 of #LoveThyNader🎬!!!” The 28-year-old posted to Instagram, writing, “These past few months have been some of the most meaningful of my life. This wasn’t just a project, it was a deeply personal journey filled with growth, laughter, love, LOTS of chaos, tears and a ton of hard work.”
Debuting on Freeform, Hulu and Hulu on Disney Plus this summer, the series follows the four Nader sisters—Brooks, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane—who have taken to New York City despite their Louisiana roots to pursue their professional careers in the fashion industry.
“Our family had the privilege of creating alongside some of the most talented, dedicated people in the industry. Every scene & late night meant something to all of us,” the model’s post continued.
Like us, fans and friends of the multifaceted model—who is no stranger to reality TV, having taken her talents to the ballroom on Dancing with the Stars last year—can’t wait to see her back on their TV screens, taking to her comment section to share some love:
“QUEEN. I can’t wait to watch,” Stassi Schroeder commented.
“#1 fan!” Katie Austin cheered. “Counting down the days til I can tune in.”
“WE READYYYYYY🔥🔥,” Kamie Crawford declared.
In April, Nader gave an inside scoop on the television series’s premise to Us Weekly.
“We grew up living in the same bedroom in Louisiana,” Brooks told the outlet. “Everybody went off, had boyfriends, whatever. Somehow, we’re all back together living under the same roof as we were in Louisiana. We’re back to square one, if you will.”
Nader’s latest adventure comes on the heels of a busy spring season with SI Swimsuit. The model shot her newest feature with photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda, joining fellow models Achieng Agutu, Ellie Thumann, Jena Sims, Ilona Maher and Kate Austin, as well as 2025 cover models Lauren Chan and Olivia Dunne on the island.
“Year 7 with [SI Swimsuit] and still pinch myself every year,” Nader posted on Instagram in May. “Never give up on your dreams!!!!!”
Until Love Thy Nader officially drops this summer, we’ll be reliving the model’s iconic beachside shoot!