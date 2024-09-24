Caitlin Clark Brings Fall Fashion Week Aesthetic to the WNBA Tunnel in Leather Trench, Dark Denim
If you asked Caitlin Clark, she might tell you that tunnel fashion doesn’t need to be dramatic to make a statement. Or, at least, that’s exactly the energy that her rookie season looks have been giving off.
The outfit that she styled for her first WNBA playoff game is the perfect example. Ahead of the Indiana Fever’s round one game against the Connecticut Sun, the young star arrived to the arena in an outfit that we would be as likely to find in the crowd at fashion week as in the tunnel ahead of a league game. In other words, Clark opted for elevated fall street style—and pulled it off incredibly.
She achieved the chic aesthetic in a pair of dark-wash blue denim, a white sweater, brown patent leather high heels and a camel-colored leather trench coat. It was the latter that—combined with the brown shoes—turned the outfit into the perfect example of fall dressing. After all, there’s really nothing that screams “autumn” quite like a good trench coat (and the leather was just the cherry on top).
The look was by no means over the top—and that’s precisely what we loved about it. Clark managed to make a statement without overdoing it. Plus, it was the perfect seasonal inspiration we’ve been searching for over the course of the past few weeks.
Tomorrow night, ahead of the Fever’s game two matchup with the Suns, the athlete will have the chance to do it all over again.