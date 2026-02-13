From Cameron Brink to Flau'jae Johnson, 10 Athletes Dominating the Tunnel and the Court
That’s officially a wrap! The SI Swimsuit team has completed all photo shoots for the forthcoming 2026 issue, and while in South Caicos, two of our editors took some time away from set to kick back and talk about all things WNBA and college basketball fashion.
In recent years, tunnel ’fits have turned into viral moments, with athletes stepping things up in the fashion department before they hit the hardwood.
“I love the opportunity for women in sports to really lean into this part of themselves where they can express themselves differently in their tunnel walks, on the red carpet, in their everyday fashion,” SI Swimsuit’s editor in chief MJ Day says. “I think it’s been long overdue and overlooked.”
Below, Day and fashion editor Margot Zamet highlight a few of their favorite sporty fashion moments of late.
“They’re not just athletes, they are full well-rounded people who have amazing taste and it’s cool to see them kind of shape culture with what they’re doing,” Zamet adds of these incredible women who are making moves both on and off the court.
Cameron Brink
When the Los Angeles Sparks played the Connecticut Sun last August, Cameron Brink showed up for game time in a black ab-baring crop top, matching capris and heels. The forward, who posed for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue in Boca Raton, Fla., wore a long tan coat for outerwear and accessorized with a pair of oversized shades.
“She’s amazing and she looks so chic in this look,” Day says.
Hailey Van Lith
Haley Van Lith of the Chicago Sky opted for a sporty-chic polo top and pant/skirt combo ahead of her team’s game against the Dallas Wings last July. While Zamet deems the look by our April 2025 digital cover model “cute,” Day notes how expertly the athlete, who accessorized with a crimson bag and shoes, mashed up various aesthetics.
“It’s like high-fashion, but it’s also sporty,” Day says. “She [is] really… tunnel walk serving.”
Nika Muhl
For a photo shoot with SLAM Magazine, Nika Muhl proved she’s also a powerful force in fashion, not just on the court. In the above snapshot, captured by 925STUDIO, the athlete rocked a black leather ensemble by Aleksandre Akhalkatshivili.
“She looks amazing,” Day states of the Seattle Storm player, to which Zamet agrees, “I’m obsessed with this.”
Flau'jae Johnson
Whether she’s suiting up for the LSU Tigers or taking a selfie after a game, athlete and rapper Flau'jae Johnson knows how to leave a lasting impression. Take, for example, the following images, which expertly blend her love of basketball and fashion through vivid, polished imagery.
“So, Flau'jae is working with Samsung using the Galaxy Z Fold7 to really help enhance her fashion vision and grow her game off the court with her tunnel ’fits,” Day explains of the above snapshot, which was achieved by pairing Samsung’s top-of-the-line camera quality with Google’s creative tools and intelligence.
Zamet puts it best: “Flau'jae [is] like really stepping up the game, looking like a basketball, but really chic and hot,” Zamet says of the image, which incorporated Google Gemini technologies.
“I’m really impressed by the technology and what this is able to do,” Day says, to which Zamet adds, “... That’s the future of fashion right there.”
The two deemed both of Johnson’s looks, above, “Nothin’ But Net” and “Golden Warrior/Golden Globes of Basketball,” respectively.
And as for her natural selfies captured with Samsung using the Galaxy Z Fold7, Day and Zamet are just as blown away. The phone’s 200 MP camera not only captures images in ultra-high resolution, but enhances them with AI, creating photos with richer colors, better textures and sharper details.
“I love this shot,” Zamet says. “It’s simple, kind of like your bathroom mirror pic vibe, but a little more tasteful and elevated. But it’s also just relaxed and I think that’s so cool and organic looking.”
The Galaxy Z Fold7 also offers a large display, making it incredibly simple to review and refine your images after they’re captured. Whether you’re looking to tap into your creative side or just snap a fire selfie, the phone offers category-leading camera performance.
“I think it’s a great way to highlight how else you can use this device and this technology,” Day adds. “It’s not about just making these, you know, fantastical looks, it also can capture you in your every day and your best angles.”
Nneka Ogwumike
Nneka Ogwumike, who was featured in the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue, looks amazing in vibrant colors, which she proved with this ‘fit before the Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks game last September.
“We love her, we’ve shot her too, she’s so fun,” Day shares, before she adds of the outfit, “It’s … looking really comfortable.”
“I love that, I love a sneaker,” Zamet adds.
Caitlin Clark
For the Indiana Fever’s game against the Connecticut Sun in September 2024, Clark showed up to the arena in an ensemble with “model-off-duty” written all over it.
“O.K. wait, I’m obsessed with this,” Zamet gushes. “This is like what I want to wear every single day.”
“It looks like she’s serving a full Coach look here, which is so amazing, so Americana, so just chic and put together,” Day noted.
Napheesa Collier
Proving there is always a time and place for a bold print, Napheesa Collier rocked these low-rise pants ahead of the Minnesota Lynx’s matchup against the Golden State Valkyries last September.
“These cargos are sick,” Zamet says of the Unrivaled cofounder’s look. “ ... This is how I would style a swimsuit, that’s for sure, like hike it all the way up.”
Skylar Diggins
There’s nothing better than a monochromatic outfit, and animal print is incredibly trendy, as showcased by 2014 SI Swimsuit model Skylar Diggins, above. The Seattle Storm guard opted for the ensemble ahead of her team’s game against the Las Vegas Aces last June.
“O.K., wait, I’m obsessed with this,” Zamet says. “ … She is giving.”
Breanna Stewart
Breanna Stewart went cool and casual for the US Open last fall when she chose a simple tank top and pants. The athlete, however, is known for her chameleon-like style off the court.
“I love this person so much,” Day proclaims of the New York Liberty star, who posed for SI Swimsuit in 2022. “She puts everything together with such thoughtfulness.”
“She definitely takes risks,” Zamet adds. “I feel like this look is amazing because it’s on the more simple side for her, but it’s like fun to have that dichotomy and range within her wardrobe and her styling.”
Angel Reese
When she landed the cover of Vogue last January, Angel Reese dropped jaws with her editorial spread, including the image above, captured by Norman Jean Roy.
“Oh I love this,” Zamet shares. “She’s so perfect.”
“Angel Reese is Angel Reese, but she’s also a fashion angel,” Day adds of the 2023 SI Swimsuit model. “She loves fashion, she loves putting a look together, she loves being that girl.”