Cameron Brink Is a Summer Beauty With Gorgeous Jewels, Flawless Face Card
Cameron Brink’s pregame style took a softer turn this week. She traded her usual sporty edge for a look that was more elevated, glamorous and dripping in diamonds.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward, who was the No. 2 overall pick at the historic 2024 WNBA draft, showed off her sun-kissed skin and sculpted collarbone in a radiant new selfie featuring layers of jewelry from Gorjana.
Dressed in a simple white overshirt, the 23-year-old kept the focus on her accessories: dainty chains, bold hoops and a statement tennis bracelet that shimmered in the California light. “Pregame fit w/ @gorjana 🤍✨,” she captioned the Instagram post shared with her 1.4 million followers on June 9.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Brink, who is a Gorjana brand ambassador, wore the Carter Statement Hoops ($95), a timeless pair of bold gold earrings that can elevate any outfit. Around her neck, she layered the Avery Statement Necklace ($145), a chunky link chain with undeniable presence, along with a luxe tennis necklace. On her hand, the Parker Mini Bracelet ($60), a gold-plated classic, and the Lab Grown Diamond Pear Tennis Bracelet (starting at $1,925), added extra sparkle. Paired with an additional silver chain, the stacked wrist look proved the Stanford University alum knows exactly how to mix metals with ease.
Her glam was equally flawless, featuring a radiant, glowy base with rosy cheeks, her signature sleek winged eyeliner, wispy dark lashes and a glossy mauve lip. Her long blonde hair was styled straight and tucked behind one ear, letting her gleaming accessories and perfectly feathered brows take center stage.
The Straight 2 Cam podcast cohost served a soft smolder for the camera, reminding fans that she’s not just a basketball phenom but also a force in fashion.
The New Jersey Native made her SI Swimsuit debut this May, posing for Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., alongside a standout group of nine other elite athletes. Her feature spotlighted body confidence, femininity and self-expression—values she carries into every off-court appearance.
She even wore several Gorjana necklaces, bracelets and earrings during her photo shoot for the 2025 magazine.
“Cam is an inspiring force to so many girls and women across the country,” Gorjana Reidel, co-founder of Gorjana, said in a statement. “I love that this partnership developed naturally, as Cam was already a customer at our Stanford store while she was in school.”
Today, Brink, who got engaged to longtime partner Ben Felter last Fall, continues to grow her presence online and in modeling, as the face of major brands including Urban Decay and New Balance. Off the court, she’s the founder of Next22, a leadership and basketball camp designed to inspire and equip young girls with confidence, community and tools for success.