Cameron Brink Is a Total Knockout in Bold Asymmetrical Dress, Heels for New Year’s Eve Celebration
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink is determined to make 2025 a great one, and if her latest fashion statement is any indication, there’s no doubt that she’s totally going to ace it. The 23-year-old, who just celebrated her birthday on New Year’s Eve, took some time to celebrate the two special occasions and looked like a total show-stopper while doing so. This really should come as no surprise, as along with being a talented basketball player—being chosen as the no. 2 overall pick at the 2024 WNBA Draft—the New Jersey native is also a fashionista worth watching.
Brink proved her modeling skills in 2024 when posing for brands like Skims and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit—the full photo shoot for the latter to be released in the 2025 magazine—and she continues to remind fans that she’s a style icon in the making with her fantastic ‘fits on social media. Taking to Instagram this week, the Stanford alum shared a series of photos from her recent festivities, including shots of the awesome dress she wore from the brand PH5. The asymmetrical calf-length dress featured a fun wavy bottom, slimming stripes on each side and bright colors that glowed in the dark when using a camera flash.
She complemented the unique dress with a small sparkly handbag and simple black heels, finishing off the look with black sheer tights. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and her glam was absolutely gorgeous, featuring a bold pink lip. Brink went all out for the double-celebration and we’re not the only ones absolutely freaking out over her latest look. "New year, new knee & 23 🥂✨," she captioned her post shared with her 1.3 million followers, also referencing her torn ACL injury in 2024.
With over 500 comments and counting, fans and friends couldn’t wait to jump into Brink’s comments section to share their love for her and her festive attire. “Prettiest angel baby,” former California Golden Bears player and close friend Mia Mastrov wrote.
“Dead for the dress!!!!!!” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day commented.
“Cheers to 23! 🔥,” the official Los Angeles Sparks Instagram account added.
“Happiest bday beautiful ! Looooove the dress btw!!!” hair colorist Denis De Souza wrote.
“my jaw is on the floor😍” said a fan—and honestly, same.
Also shown in Brink’s latest Instagram share are photos alongside friends Chloe Brown and Zoë Almanza, partying at Little Beach House Malibu with fiancé Ben Felter and other friends, enjoying a luxurious bubble bath and other fun shots. The final slide in her carousel is a funny video of a massive flame atop her birthday cake as she tries to fan it down. “@ben_da_felta was all about a house fire apparently,” college football player J.T. Byrne joked in response to the video.
Although Brink’s first season in the WNBA was cut short in June after suffering her leg injury, her time off has been nothing short of eventful. After getting engaged to Felter in September, the athlete, who was born in New Jersey but went to high school in Oregon, was photographed by Ben Watts in November at The Boca Raton in Florida for her SI Swimsuit debut. The first photo released is absolutely breathtaking and we know fans are waiting with bated breath to see the full spread of images later this year.
In 2026, Brink will appear in the new 3x3 women's basketball league, Unrivaled, founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. Needless to say, she’s got amazing things ahead of her.