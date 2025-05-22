Cameron Brink’s Tunnel ’Fits Are Officially Back With New Sheer Yellow Tank, Micro Shorts Look
The WNBA season is back, and Cameron Brink isn’t wasting any time reclaiming her title as one of the league’s most fashionable breakout stars.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward made a head-turning tunnel entrance at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, May 18, ahead of the team’s game against the Minnesota Lynx, where she reminded everyone that the arena hallway is her runway, too. Though the Sparks ultimately fell to the Lynx, Brink’s tunnel moment was an undeniable win.
“Tunnel fits are back babyy 💛,” Brink captioned the May 20 Instagram carousel shared with her 1.3 million followers.
“There she isssss 🔥👏,” her former team, Stanford Women’s Basketball, commented in support. Brink finished her time as a Cardinal as a two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and NCAA champion, finishing her collegiate career as Stanford’s all-time leader in blocked shots.
Styled by Daisy Gutierrez, the 6’4” stunner flaunted her statuesque frame in a vibrant high-neck sheer yellow tank from Sophie et Voilà, paired with jet-black leather micro shorts from Alexander Wang. The breezy, see-through fabric, paired with a black bandeau top underneath, subtly revealed her toned arms and sculpted shoulders, while the ultra-short bottoms put her mile-long legs on full display.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit model completed the look with tall black knee-high boots that added edge and elongation. Her long blonde locks were swept back into a loose ponytail, with soft face-framing curls left out to complement the look’s polished-meets-playful vibe. Brink accessorized with sleek black sunglasses and a chic black croc-embossed mini bag, proving that no detail was overlooked.
As always, the glam was dialed to perfection. The New Jersey native rocked a dewy, glowing base with feathered brows, wispy lashes, sharp winged liner and a glossy mauve lip.
This isn’t the first time Brink has delivered a high-fashion pre-game moment, but it’s certainly one of her boldest to date. Her wardrobe has ranged from feminine and flirty to edgy and architectural, and she continues to strike a signature balance between sporty and chic.
The 23-year-old has had a whirlwind past year: she was selected No. 2 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft and began the season strong with the Sparks before a torn ACL sidelined her. Even while recovering, Brink didn’t slow down. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue, joining a celebrated class of 10 elite athletes. Shot by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., she modeled a series of sleek bikinis and spoke candidly about body image, femininity and owning her power as a female athlete.
Off the court, Brink continues to build her brand. She’s the face of New Balance and Urban Decay, and the founder of Next 22, a leadership and basketball camp for young girls. She also recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter, who popped the question during a romantic trip to Paris last fall.