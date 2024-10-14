Christen Harper Is Classy As Ever in Textured Navy Blue Two-Piece in Portugal
SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper is a true star in front of the camera. Over her past four years with the brand, she has become a total natural with her poses and her grown sense of confidence is palpable. The 31-year-old, who made her debut with the franchise in 2021 after co-winning the brand’s Swim Search, secured her rookie spot in the following year’s issue. In ’22, she posed for Ben Watts in Barbados, a mesmerizing beach feature that earned her the co-Rookie of the Year title. Last year, she served major ethereal Mother Nature vibes on the breathtaking Caribbean island country of Dominica.
This year, for the special 60th anniversary issue, the Southern California native traveled to Portugal. Set against the vibrant city landscapes and riverfront of Porto and the North, the entire photo shoot was cool and unique. Harper wore a stunning collection of colorful and fun swimsuits, inspired by vintage J.Crew catalogues. Check out this sleek textured navy blue one from Angelys Balek below, which we strongly believe is a great addition to any swimwear wardrobe at any time of year.
Angelys Balek Smock String Bikini, $185 (angelysbalek.com)
This cool textured set comes in a timeless deep blue hue and features a classic triangle top with halter straps and back ties as well as cheeky, high-leg bottoms that create a flattering silhouette.
Today, Harper, who tied the knot with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff this summer, is dedicated to giving back to her community by volunteering and fundraising for loval organizations in Los Angeles and Detroit. She uses her platform to advocate for causes that are near and dear to her, as well as inspire women to be confident and love themselves.
“I think working as a model for most of my life gave me such amazing things; however, it also left me unfulfilled in so many ways. I felt like I wasn’t doing anything to help people, and everything often felt very shallow,” she shared. “So over the past few years, I turned my attention to spending more time giving back and getting involved in important organizations, and It really has given me so much. I wake up every day filled with gratitude and hope, knowing that maybe my small actions can make a difference for someone even for just a day or a moment.”