These 6 Festive SI Swimsuit Frames Channel Major ‘Christmas in July’ Energy
There’s exactly six months until Christmas, and the promise of cozy fireplaces coupled with a warm hot chocolate is on the horizon—a stark comparison to the smoldering heat in peak summer.
So to spread some holiday cheer as July comes to a close, we’re sharing some SI Swimsuit images from the archive that put us in the holiday spirit at any time of year.
Bo Krsmanovic
Krsmanovic made friends with a reindeer (carrying a sleigh with no presents, unfortunately) during her secondary SI Swimsuit shoot in Finland. Braving the cold, the model sported knee-high fur boots to match a one-piece black swimsuit. However, the reindeer channeled a more festive ’fit, repping a crimson harness.
Hunter McGrady
This furry mint ensemble by Raquelle Pedraza is the perfect outfit for winter lovers in the summer months. In fact, McGrady herself was an enthusiast for this textured swimsuit.
“Listen, I wore a furkini in [the 2025] issue, and I want to make that a trend,” the model told the brand. “I don’t know if you can swim in that, but girl, if you can lounge by the pool in that, then I don't know. I think let’s bring the furkini out.”
Berkleigh Wright
Seriously, does this red and white pinstripe suit from Lybethras Swim not make you crave a candy cane in the middle of summer? Wright sported the festive number in Belize during her 2024 SI Swimsuit debut as one of seven Swim Search finalists to secure a rookie spot in that year’s issue.
Robyn Lawley
Lawley looked stunning in a neon orange snakeskin number during her SI Swimsuit debut, and we can’t help but think about the nostalgic smell of balsam radiating from the trees in the background of this striking shot.
“I loved that shoot,” Lawley reflected 10 years after her first feature hit newsstands. “It was just so beautiful. Just the scenery itself [...] I was just like, ‘Oh my God, where am I?’”
Camille Kostek
Kostek brought out her earmuffs and a Theiacouture fur shrug to brave the cold during her most recent feature in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. And, while we still have a few more months to go until we bring our winter apparel out of the closet, we’re saving this ethereal image for inspiration when the time comes.
Olivia Dunne
Like a perfectly wrapped present placed underneath the tree, Dunne’s Gabriela Pires monokini was adorned with strikingly festive satin bows. One of four 2025 cover models, the retired gymnast wore this spotted suit during the SI Swimsuit runway show in Miami, Fla., where she surprised attendees with a show-stopping split.