Hunter McGrady Wants to Bring the Furkini Into Trend—and These Photos Prove We Should
Hunter McGrady returned to the SI Swimsuit fold for the 2025 issue, and unsurprisingly, all eyes are on the brand legend as she delivered yet another stunning feature. This year, she traveled to Saas-Fee, Switzerland for her “dream shoot” in the snow. With such a scenic location, it was only right for McGrady to channel her inner snow queen with textured swimsuits, layers and even a Game of Thrones-inspired aesthetic.
McGrady, who has posed for eight SI Swimsuit shoots over seven years—including a solo cover moment and the 60th anniversary Legends feature in 2024—called returning for another year “absolutely an honor.” And while she served so many great looks this year, there’s one particular swimsuit style she’s ready to bring into the mainstream.
When asked about her favorite swimwear trends at SI Swimsuit’s Social Club, McGrady was quick to call out the fur bikini from Raquelle Pedraza she wore during this year’s shoot. “Listen, I wore a furkini in this issue, and I want to make that a trend,” she told us. “I don’t know if you can swim in that, but girl, if you can lounge by the pool in that, then I don't know. I think, let’s bring the furkini out.”
A furkini might not be your go-to swimsuit for the summer, but after looking at these photos, it’s hard to deny that one doesn’t belong in your closet. The mint green color looks amazing next to McGrady’s long blonde hair and beautiful eyes.
Along with the furkini, McGrady kept warm with a matching fur mint green cropped cardigan, which was a total must in the snowy climate.
McGrady, who made her debut in SI Swimsuit back in 2017 with a special body paint feature in Anguilla, is a trailblazer for the plus-size modeling community. Over the years, she’s worked with brands such as Lane Bryant, Maidenform, Sol de Janeiro and Fabletics, and in 2021, she launched her own size-inclusive brand, All Worthy, for QVC.
Throughout her SI Swimsuit journey, McGrady has traveled to some of the most beautiful places across the globe, also including Costa Rica in 2019, Bali in 2020, Belize in 2022 and Mexico in 2024. In 2018, she posed for a special “In Her Own Words” feature in New York.
While being inducted into the class of SI Swimsuit Legends, McGrady posed alongside 26 other brand staples for an unforgettable shoot in Hollywood, Fla. On set, she reflected on the honor.
“It’s surreal, especially as a plus-size model,” she stated. “I never thought that this would be available to me. To be able to do this alongside people like Tyra Banks, and just powerful women, it’s inspiring. I always think of the little me, who would have loved to see somebody that represented my body type in something like this, and to be named a legend.”
McGrady has modeled in a long list of fabulous swimsuits over the years, and this furkini is definitely one of the standouts.