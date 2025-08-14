Cindy Kimberly Embraces End of Summer Style in Colorful Two-Piece Sets
Summer is coming to an end as the hottest days of the year begin to cool off. Still, SI Swimsuit model and LOBA brand founder Cindy Kimberly doesn’t know a thing about “cooling off”—in fact, she only knows how to heat up our social media timelines with her incredible fashion!
In a new six-photo carousel shared with her 7.1 million Instagram followers, the model sported three unique two-piece ensembles from her brand that expertly encapsulated that sultry “end of summer” feeling.
For the cover image, Kimberly donned a bright red set consisting of the long-sleeved, flouncy tie-front Angela Top ($160, currently on sale for $40) and the daring Monica Mini Skirt ($150), which she tugged down to show a little more skin. The second photo provided fans with a closer look at the LOBA items, with the silky material of the top a true show-stopper as it caught the light, adding a complex texture against the matte fabric of the more muted skirt. She then paired the same skirt with the Monica Corset ($160) for the third photo, further demonstrating that the item is a must-have mix-and-match closet staple.
For the last three slides, the model rocked an all-white two-piece number made of a light, lacy material, perfect for those toasty end-of-season nights out. The high neckline and open, corset-style back of the top and the delicate pieces dangling from the hemline of the skirt added fun twists to an otherwise straightforward monochromatic ensemble. Like, we can’t blame the mystery gentleman who did a double-take in the video at the end—because honestly, sir? Same.
For all three looks, Kimberly left her long, dark hair down in natural curls for a carefree, just-came-from-the-beach aesthetic. Meanwhile, she opted for her signature makeup featuring glowing skin, strong eyebrows and a classic 1990s Pamela Anderson-esque lined lip.
And we weren’t the only ones admiring the LOBA brand founder’s elegant end-of-summer style, as her luxury-but-wearable pieces continue to leave her fans and followers in awe—many of whom took to her comment section on Instagram to share their praise:
“The instant look back on the last slide is killing meee 😭😭,” the top comment read, referring to the relatable moment in the video clip Kimberly shared.
“Cuties ❤️ 🍒,” Julieanna Goddard commented.
“u always look so good in red,” a fan added.
“I want everything loba,” Aisha Potter exclaimed—and we’d absolutely have to agree, so don’t mind us while we head over to click “add to cart” on everything LOBA.