Cindy Kimberly Exudes Cozy Chic in Burgundy Knit Mini Dress With Scarf Detail
Cindy Kimberly isn’t letting winter weather get in the way of her style. The 26-year-old model has found the perfect outfit to brave the cold while showing some skin and staying trendy, and she’s brought it to the market through her super stylish, innovative clothing brand Loba—she really is a girl’s girl.
The content creator and designer, who launched her brand sold exclusively on Revolve in 2023, is constantly dropping gorgeous new pieces for the line—from dramatic netted gowns to matching sets to metallic pieces to animal print ensembles. Her latest drop features a chic knit burgundy mini dress with long sleeves and an attached chunky scarf that doubles as a hood for added warmth and coziness.
LOBA Soleil Scarf Dress, $180 (revolve.com)
In the cover snap of her trio of Instagram photos showing off the new festive piece, she posed against a pristine white wall with the hood up and her hands close to her face, covered in the slinky knit sleeve fabric. She bore a bold smolder to the camera, reminding everyone of her status as an SI Swimsuit model, while highlighting her flawless hourglass figure.
In another shot, the Netherlands-born beauty, who is of Spanish and Indonesian descent, lounged on her stomach on a crisp white bed, resting her head in her hands with her knees bent playfully. She paired the dress with cherry-red Mary Jane heels, letting the small stiletto subtly lift the hem for a cheeky, sultry effect. Her dark, tousled curls framed her face perfectly, complementing her glowing glam. Kimberly’s makeup featured a luminous base, minimal wispy lashes, a touch of rosy blush and her signature plump glossy mauve lip.
While on set with the magazine in 2022 during her photo shoot with James Macari in Barbados, Kimberly revealed that she was working on a dream project—a clothing line she had envisioned for years.
“I think a big part of it for me was creating clothes people [feel] confident and represented by. Clothing and style are such amazing forms of self-expression,” the Lake George actress shared of her inspiration behind the line. “I love that you can create completely different characters, feel completely different, represent yourself completely differently, all in how you decide to dress that day. I’ve had so many different characters, personalities and ways I saw myself throughout my teenage years, which I mostly explored through style and clothing.”