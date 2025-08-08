Cindy Kimberly Embraces Garden Glam in Breezy Floral Sundress
Cindy Kimberly is leaning into her fairy era, and she’s absolutely thriving. The designer took to Instagram with a dreamy summer photo dump straight from Ibiza, featuring her signature mix of sultry glam and breezy, feminine fashion.
The carousel began with a moody moonlit ocean pic, but it was the next slide that had fans completely mesmerized.
View the post here.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Kimberly was photographed from above as she sat on the ground in front of a doorway in a lush green sundress. The Charo Ruiz “Opal” dress ($920), crafted from 3D embroidered cotton voile, featured a strapless ruched bodice, drop waist, textured base and pink floral watercolor accents that felt straight out of a garden daydream.
The Netherlands native, who is of Spanish and Indonesian descent, paired the look with crisp white sandals and silver hoops. She wore her long, dark hair in soft mermaid waves and completed the outfit with radiant glam, including sculpted cheekbones, glossy berry lips and a glowing bronzed base.
“ibiza 🌙” Kimberly captioned the photo dump. The third image was a delicious, refreshing fruit plate consisting of watermelon, grapes, mango and orange slices, while a later pic was a flawless bikini mirror selfie.
The model wore the peach-hued Lia Bikini Top ($131), Lia Bikini Bottom ($83) and coordinating Lia Mini Beach Skirt ($131) from luxury swimwear label Selia Richwood. The halter-style shirred pieces featured silver-tone hardware and a draped silhouette designed for optimal comfort, UV protection and support.
The next outfit was a true showstopper: a sheer green crochet maxi dress from Casablanca, complete with shimmering metallic threading, a sexy side slit and intricate cut-outs. Kimberly posed in front of a stunning art frame, turning heads in the plunging piece that hugged her sculpted frame in all the right places. She ended the carousel with a final vacation essential: a classic navy bikini set styled with minimal effort and maximum impact.
The 26-year-old has proven time and time again that she’s a fashion force to be reckoned with. Since launching her brand LOBA in May 2023, she’s used her creative direction, makeup artistry and self-shooting skills to design and model every piece herself—whether it’s ultra-trendy or classy and timeless.
She’s also no stranger to the spotlight outside of fashion: the multi-hyphenate made her acting debut in Lake George this year and famously posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2022 in a sultry, Y2K-inspired shoot in Barbados with Ben Watts.
With every post, campaign and drop, Kimberly continues to redefine what it means to be a modern muse.