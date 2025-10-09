Cindy Kimberly Merges Late ‘90s Glam With Early ‘00s Style for Designer Show
Cindy Kimberly’s style is all about transformation—and at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week, she took a sharp turn from her recent bold runway moment and proved she can serve both ends of the fashion spectrum with ease.
Just days after walking the ETAM runway in a barely-there pink lingerie set, the 26-year-old returned to her Carrie Bradshaw roots with a moody, feminine outfit fit for a winter rom-com protagonist.
The look
She styled a slim-fitting soft pink knit sweater with a ribbed, knee-length brown skirt and charcoal gray knee-high socks. On her feet were Miu Miu’s classic black slingback heels, while a fuzzy brown fur boa draped around her neck added the perfect cozy finishing touch.
Kimberly accessorized with a taupe Miu Miu clutch and kept her jewelry to a minimum, allowing the dramatic glam to do the talking. Her statement makeup included icy blue eyeshadow, skinny brows, brown-lined lips with a glossy nude center and baby pink flushed cheeks.
Her hair was slicked back into a low ponytail with face-framing pieces left loose for that signature early aughts charm.
Miu Miu girl
Known for its cool-girl aesthetic and elevated prep-school silhouettes, Miu Miu is a go-to for starlets who want to look polished, powerful and a little bit rebellious. With this look, Kimberly perfectly embodied that vibe, blending late ’90s frostiness with early 2000s romanticism—making it a seamless fit for the show’s front row.
“@miumiu dreams,” the 26-year-old captioned her Instagram carousel.
Modeling mogul
This PFW appearance is just the latest in a string of high-profile fashion moments for Kimberly, who also walked the NYFW catwalk for Oh Polly last month.
The Netherlands native first rose to fame on Tumblr and made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2022, in a Y2K-inspired shoot with Ben Watts in Barbados. Since then, she’s starred on the cover of Galore magazine, made her big-screen debut in Lake George, released her debut single “Cherry Red” and launched digital art prints on her website.
A passion for fashion
In addition to modeling and acting, Kimberly is also the founder of LOBA, her independent fashion label known for sleek, skin-baring silhouettes that strike the perfect balance between sultry and timeless.
“I think a big part of it for me was creating clothes…people [feel] confident and represented by. Clothing and style are such amazing forms of self-expression,” the Netherlands native shared with SI Swim of her style philosophy. “I love that you can create completely different characters, feel completely different, represent yourself completely differently, all in how you decide to dress that day. I’ve had so many different characters, personalities and ways I saw myself throughout my teenage years, which I mostly explored through style and clothing.”