Cindy Kimberly Shows Exactly Why These Timeless Closet Staples Never Go Out of Style
If there’s one person who knows how to take an otherwise simple garment to new heights, it’s Cindy Kimberly.
The LOBA brand founder and SI Swimsuit model has built a passionate fan base thanks to her incredible sense of style, with her Instagram account acting as an unofficial fashion mood board for her 7.1 million loyal followers. From casual white linen sets to red-hot summertime-friendly two-pieces, Kimberly’s ability to make any clothing item feel fresh is a genuine talent.
And this week, the model demonstrated her talents once again, taking a couple of simple night out go-tos to the next level. The closet staples in question? Why, a black halter top and matching mini skirt, of course.
In the cover shot of the new nine-photo carousel shared from her hotel room in Tokyo, Japan, Kimberly posed on a bed wearing the all-black ensemble. For the classic night out look, the model paired a halter-style top featuring a dramatic open back with an item from her LOBA clothing brand: the Julieta Faux Fur Mini Skirt, which is currently sold out—though, it’s not difficult to see why.
The micro mini skirt was crafted in a fun and flirty faux fur, adding a unique texture to an otherwise straightforward all-black ensemble and punching up the silhouette for an exaggerated hourglass shape. Contrasting with the silky top, the two garments came together for an elevated take on a standard “little black dress” moment. Accessorizing with a classic pair of black pumps, a matching handbag and an on-trend pair of rectangular sunglasses, the brand founder was more than ready to paint the town as red as the bottoms of her heels.
“Last picture >🎀🙈,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton wrote in her comment section, referring to Kimberly’s sultry final pose set against a dramatic city skyline.
“Last picture is so 90s omgg I love it!! You look so good!” A commenter concurred.
“❤️❤️❤️,” Janice Joostema simply added.
“Stunning; Absolutely amazing!” Another fan penned.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
And while you unfortunately can’t get your hands on the Julieta Faux Fur Mini Skirt at this time, Kimberly’s LOBA brand (exclusively available at Revolve) still has plenty of gorgeous all-black looks available for those looking to rock a similarly chic look.
For example, the Fiona Mini Dress ($200, currently on sale for $188) will give you the same halter top neckline and mini cut, while the Loana Mini Dress ($190, currently on sale for $44) will provide you with the same pop of texture from fur thanks to the detachable trim. Looking for something all-black with a similar figure-hugging silhouette but a little more length? Perhaps the Laura Midi Dress ($190, currently on sale for $179) is for you.
Whatever your style, Kimberly continues to make one thing perfectly clear: closet staples are “staples” for a good reason!