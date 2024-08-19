Cindy Kimberly Wore the Cutest Red and White Crochet Two-Piece in Barbados
Cindy Kimberly’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot was full of colorful styles, crochet material and cool Y2K vibes. The model, who traveled to Barbados for the 2022 issue, worked with photographer Ben Watts and showed off her flawless, sculpted, hourglass figure and impeccable posing skills.
“Being [in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit] has been on my bucket list for a very long time, but it was one of those far-fetched goals that I put on the bottom of it and hope that it happens,” the content creator shared in an interview after her debut. She noted that her fitting the night before the photo shoot was so “special” because she felt like each look was carefully curated for her.
As a result, the LOBA clothing brand founder’s images are truly magical. The 25-year-old’s radiance, happiness and confidence are all palpable, especially in this sunning and trendy red and white crochet suit.
Donna Top Craie, €82 and Donna Bottom Craie, €80 (baindeminuitswim.com)
This string set includes a triangle top with wrap-around straps and cheeky tie-side bottoms. Both pieces are crafted with the cutest cherry red O-ring detail and are made of a scrunchy crochet material featuring UPF 50+ protection.
“Usually, when you do a shoot, you don’t get to pick everything that you want and it can feel as if they want to fit you into a mold, but this time, I feel like this shoot was a mold being made for me, which is something I haven’t really felt before,” Kimberly continued. “ ... I think when you’re shooting for swim or modeling in general, it can be a very vulnerable environment. Everyone was making me feel so confident and safe, which really allowed me to be myself and have fun.”