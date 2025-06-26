Denise Bidot Is a Tropical Vision in Brown String Bikini With Coolest Accessories
Denise Bidot’s Instagram account is the perfect place to go for bikini inspiration.
The model and 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie—having appeared in the issue for the first time in 2025 after a breathtaking photo shoot with photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda—has been on a social media roll recently, posting some truly gorgeous swimwear styles to her grid while visiting Puerto Rico.
And her latest photo drop was yet another shining example of how this model doesn’t merely follow trends—she dominates them.
Donning a classic string bikini in a deep brown shade from Monday Swimwear, Bidot posed at the base of a palm tree for a few photos before wading into the deep blue water for others, all while coyly asking in the caption, “Did you miss me yet? 🤎✨”
Upon closer inspection, the unique two-piece appeared to be made of a knit material, providing a terrific texture to an otherwise standard look. But where this ensemble really shined (literally!) was with her on-trend accessories, as the model punched up the simple swimwear further with a unique metallic gold belt made of shimmering square plates, as well as some matching layered necklaces, chunky gold rings and a pair of hoop earrings.
Her makeup was a throwback to early 2000s glam, with the model opting for glossy nude lips, rosy cheeks and a cat-eye sharp enough to cut someone. Her long brunette hair was styled in a casual half-up, half-down manner—the perfect cherry on top of an already stylish beach day look.
But we weren’t the only ones admiring the model’s style, as plenty of her followers and famous friends were quick to hop into her comment section to declare their love for this fashionable feat:
“Wow wow wow so slay,” Jonathan Van Ness praised.
“Yes, I did 🤭,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Ming Lee Simmons wrote, answering the question asked in Bidot’s caption.
“Bellaaa,” Vanessa Christie simply added.
And this is hardly the first time Bidot has given us all heart-eyes with her sultry swimwear styles. As mentioned above, the model officially joined the SI Swimsuit family earlier this year with her tropical photo shoot, and she also joined the brand in Miami, Fla., during Swim Week.
While there, Bidot walked in the SI Swimsuit runway show alongside a high-energy collection of SI Swimsuit staples, celebrity guests and Swim Search finalists while modeling two distinctly different but equally lovely bikinis from the brands PQ Swim and L’ANIMAL.
So what we’re saying here is: look no further than Bidot and her exceptional taste in bikinis when you next need inspiration for a fabulous beach day or pool party look!