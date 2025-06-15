Denise Bidot Serves Up Serious Mermaid Vibes in Shimmering Green Bikini
We heard Denise Bidot’s siren call from a mile away and went running right to Instagram—willingly, we might add (so if we sink into the sea, that’s our own doing).
The prolific model and 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie, who posed for the brand for the first time this year in Jamaica with photographer Yu Tsai, has been celebrating her 39th birthday all week. Taking to sunny Puerto Rico with her daughter Joselyn, the mother-daughter duo have been having a fun and fashion-forward time.
And to the delight of her fans and followers, Bidot has been sharing plenty of snapshots from their stylish vacation.
In a new 19-photo carousel, Bidot was all smiles in the sand, donning a white maxi skirt and simple tank, which she layered atop a gorgeous, shimmering green bikini. For some photos on the beach, the model stripped away the skirt and tank, giving serious mermaid energy in the two-piece swimsuit, even humorously referencing Disney’s The Little Mermaid in a short video clip at the end of the photo set.
With a unique twisting detail on the front of the top and a classic tie-string look on the bottom, the beautiful MC Swimwear bikini made for a magical day on the beach. For this look, Bidot left her incredibly long brunette hair down, cascading carefree onto her back for the windswept snapshots. Her makeup was minimal, which was ideal for a hot and humid day outside beneath the sweltering sun.
And this birthday girl—excuse me, birthday mermaid—has certainly been no stranger to bikinis lately. As mentioned above, Bidot joined SI Swimsuit for her very first feature in 2025, but that’s not all, as the model also joined the brand for the 2025 Runway Show at Swim Week in Miami, Fla.
Bidot donned two different bikinis for her time on the Miami catwalk: one being an adorable yellow and white polka dot two-piece from PQ Swim, while the other was a dark snakeskin two-piece from L’ANIMAL.
But before she could strut her stuff on the runway, Bidot sat down with the brand for SI Swimsuit Unfiltered, where she opened up about what it feels like being a woman in 2025, saying that for her, it feels like “freedom.”
“Freedom from any norms,” she said with a smile. “Freedom to love whoever you want, freedom to be whoever you want and just freaking live.”
In short: we’re wishing this gorgeous Gemini a very happy birthday week!