Denise Bidot Attends ‘Dreamiest Dinner’ in Striking Black Midi With Unique Neckline
Denise Bidot is bringing the heat to Prince St. with her latest dazzling fall evening wear.
The SI Swimsuit rookie stepped out in New York City last week for a dreamy event hosted by The Estée Lauder Companies, celebrating the grand opening of four new luxury fragrance boutiques in SoHo: Jo Malone London, Tom Ford Beauty, Frédéric Malle and Kilian Paris.
The look
Bidot stunned in the Zahra maxi dress by House of CB ($269), a timeless black number with a daring plunge neckline and side cut-outs that highlighted her hourglass silhouette. The sleek, ankle-grazing gown, crafted from sustainable stretch crepe, featured a sweeping shoulder strap and lightly padded cups for a feminine yet edgy finish.
The details
The 39-year-old paired the sultry piece with a black feathered clutch and layers of silver jewels, including glimmering bangles, a luxe wristwatch, diamond earrings and statement rings. Her glam was glowing and goddess-tier: rosy, luminous cheeks, dramatic lashes, glossy brown lips and fresh, dewy skin, all framed by her signature long, voluminous waves, styled by Jen Korab.
The Florida native posed on a balcony at golden hour, NYC skyline glowing behind her in the cover snap. And fans couldn’t get enough of her radiant confidence.
“Last week I was invited to the dreamiest dinner with @esteelaudercompanies as they celebrated their new fragrance boutiques in Soho,” the mom of one captioned her post. “The evening was pure perfection and I seriously can’t stop thinking about how beautiful it was.” 💙✨
Fans react
“WOW, Omg, YOU in that dress! 🔥,” Brooke Mallon commented.
“Absolutely stunning! Where is your dress from is perfect?!,” one fan gushed.
The event took over the streets of Soho, and guests were treated to a candlelit three-course dinner complete with name cards, fresh florals and curated fragrance moments. Bidot, who’s always embraced scent as a form of self-expression, soaked in the glamorous experience with fellow tastemakers and beauty insiders.
SI Swim history
This season has marked an exciting return to NYC for the body-positivity trailblazer, who made her SI Swimsuit debut earlier this year in Jamaica, photographed by Yu Tsai. She’s been an outspoken advocate for authenticity and representation, and her rookie feature celebrated exactly that—with glowing skin, bold swimsuits and powerful presence.
“Four years into wanting to be in SI [Swimsuit], I made it. Our shoot in Jamaica, I’ll remember it for the rest of my life. Every single swimsuit they made me try on, I felt more and more beautiful,” she said. “It’s nice for kids and everyone to see that nothing can stop you. If you set your mind to something and you are a good person, I think the stars align and the universe answers your call.”