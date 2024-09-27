Dua Lipa Paired Her Beaded Chain Bra Top With a Halter Vest and Sultry Glam
Dua Lipa has never been one to shy away from a head-turning outfit that shows off some skin. In fact, the Grammy Award-winning artist gravitates toward those kinds of fashion moments—and her look for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 20 is no exception.
The 29-year-old, who celebrated her birthday in Ibiza last month, blended an edgy leather look and her go-to glitz and glam style for the most gorgeous, it girl-coded chest- and leg-baring look. She tapped celebrity stylist Jahleel Weaver, who paired a black plunging halter neck vest and a crystal chain bra underneath with a zippered maxi pencil skirt featuring a high front slit.
Lipa accessorized the monochromatic metallic outfit with tons of rings and a perfect black manicure. Her crimson locks were styled smooth and slightly wavy, courtesy of hairstylist Peter Lux. Makeup guru Katie Jane Hughes opted for a breathtaking, glowy sultry glam look, including a flawless, bronzed base, feathered brows, wispy lashes, terracotta blush and a glossy light nude-brown lip.
At the event, the Albanian singer performed an amalgamation of songs from her catalogue, including old hits like “Levitating,” “New Rules” and “Don’t Start Now,” as well as “Illusion,” “Houdini,” and “Training Season,” tracks from her third studio album, Radical Optimism.
“lucky 22222222!!! last night pre-show for @iheartfestival in Las Vegas 🎰❤️!!!!!” the London native captioned an Instagram post that she shared with her 87.6 million followers.
Weaver worked with Rihanna for more than a decade and recently began collaborating with Lipa on her looks. He confirmed that there was an intentional switch in her style with the release of Radical Optimism in May, which involved a little more edge and a little less color.
“It was a natural and fast introduction to Dua. And I always thought she had great style. To have become a real name in fashion with such an identifiable look is an incredible achievement. But her life is evolving and there’s an ease and effortlessness to how she presents. It’s less ‘in your face,’” the 37-year-old told Vogue. “The red hair is so distinct from her past eras, for example, and that’s always been considered such a liberating thing for a female artist to do. It immediately made me think of some of the famous redheads from the past—Poison Ivy from The Cramps and Nina Hagen—who Dua and I have started pulling from. It symbolizes a coming of age.”