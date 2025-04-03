Elisha and Renee Herbert Prove Cottagecore Is Still Chic in Lulus’ Dreamy Spring Edit
There’s no better way to welcome spring than with a wardrobe filled with fresh florals, soft pastels and effortless elegance—and Renee and Elisha Herbert are showing us how it’s done. The Australian twin sisters and 2025 SI Swimsuit models star in Lulus’ latest campaign, The Garden Girl Collection, a whimsical, countryside-inspired drop that captures the essence of spring in full bloom.
Shot in Santa Monica and released just ahead of National Sibling Day on April 10, the campaign is a love letter to sisterhood and seasonal charm. Renee and Elisha dazzle in dainty yellow dresses, floral two-piece sets and breezy, romantic silhouettes as they pose in flower fields and lush garden settings. The edit includes pieces perfect for everything from brunches and bridal showers to beach weddings and sunny Sundays at the farmers market.
The 25-year-old content creators, who grew up in coastal Queensland and now primarily reside in Los Angeles, are known for their chic, intentional style and thoughtful approach to brand work. Their Lulus collaboration reflects that ethos—they gravitate toward projects that offer creative freedom and meaningful connection, where their voices are heard and their vision can shine through.
“I’d say the most exciting [collabs] for us are ones we feel morally good about and feel like we are creating lifelong connections with people who align with us,” they said. From supporting ethical brands to launching a now-paused eco-conscious swimwear label, they continue to use their influence to spotlight mindful living and amplify causes they care about. “You have to feel like they are giving you creative freedom because that’s when products sell the most—when an audience feels it’s authentic.”
This May, the women are set to make their SI Swimsuit debut in a breathtaking shoot set against the snowy peaks of Saas-Fee, Switzerland—becoming the first set of twins to appear in the issue in nearly 50 years. Known for merging fashion with purpose, they have built a platform rooted in sustainability, community and intentionality.
Shop some of our favorite Garden Girl pieces below and browse the full collection now at lulus.com. Spring style has never looked sweeter!
Blue Floral Mini Dress, $59 (lulus.com)
This toile-inspired blue and white mini features a square neckline, wide straps and a flattering under-bust seam for a chic, summery silhouette.
White Eyelet Mini Dress, $65 (lulus.com)
This breezy white eyelet mini dress with a ruffle-trimmed sweetheart neckline, smocked back and adjustable straps is perfect for playful spring days.
Valonia Midi Dress, $59 (lulus.com)
This feminine floral midi features slender straps, a ruffled empire waist and a flattering A-line silhouette—perfect for frolicking through spring fields.
Helsa Satin Maxi Dress, $79 (lulus.com)
This romantic satin maxi is adorned with pink rosettes, puff sleeves and ruffle-trimmed details, complete with a plunging neckline and keyhole back.