Ellie Thumann’s Business Chic Wardrobe Features a Blazer Dress and Sparkly Boots
Cold weather fashion is in full swing. That means the classics—the dark denim, heavy knits and knee-high boots—are back and thriving. Each and every year these dependable staples return with a vengeance, and we embrace them wholeheartedly. But this year, there’s another trend influencing seasonal fashion: corpcore.
No, corpcore is not bound by a particular season of the year, but it does feel particularly suited to the fall and winter. When we think fall and winter fashion, we think of layering with light jackets, sporting button-downs and rocking close-toed shoes. As it so happens, the corpcore (or business chic) aesthetic follows the same guidelines.
Corpcore is, at its most basic, a re-imagination of office attire. Gone are the days of ill-fitting suits and knee-length hems. Here are the days of more flattering fits and chic cuts. Streetwear has been overrun by the trend, and the most stylish are hitting the town in stunning blazers, straight-leg trousers and chic flats.
Don’t understand exactly what we’re talking about? Simply take a look at one of Ellie Thumann’s recent night-out outfits. The model attended Taylor Swift’s last Eras Tour show in Vancouver, Canada over the weekend, and her outfit was nothing if not the perfect example of business chic.
See her Instagram post here.
For the evening, she styled a black oversized blazer with sheer tights and a pair of sparkly black boots. The combination of the baggy coat jacket (turned dress) and the knee-high, high-heeled shoes made for a perfectly glamorous take on the trending style, if you ask us. In her Instagram post from the evening, Thumann shared several angles of the stunning look—and we’re feeling totally inspired.
It wasn’t the first time that the 23-year-old has embraced the style, either. On several occasions in the past few months, she has put her own spin on the trend for red carpet events and the like. For example, at the Sportmax spring/summer 2025 fashion show at Milan Fashion Week in September, the content creator styled a gray plaid short and blazer set with a bright red handbag and black leather boots. Much like her latest blazer moment, the set was the perfect take on corpcore. It had elements of business style, of course, but with a modern spin—what could be better?
We’re sure it won’t be the last time that she embraces business chic. And the next time she does, you can guarantee we’ll be taking notes.