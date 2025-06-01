Ellie Thumann Is an Edgy Cowgirl in Studded Navy Bikini on SI Swimsuit Runway
Ellie Thumann lit up the runway at Swim Week once again, bringing her vibrant energy, confidence and radiant smile to the catwalk. The 23-year-old model is practically an SI Swimsuit Runway Show veteran at this point. And her two looks practically screamed main character energy.
Thumann made her debut with the franchise in 2023 and walked the runway that summer after her photo shoot with Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. For her sophomore feature last year, the Arizona native posed for Yu Tsai in Mexico, and this year, for her feature in the 2025 magazine, she traveled to the beautiful beaches of Bermuda with Ben Watts.
Her 2025 runway looks included an edgy black studded string set from Paramiddona, paired with a blue denim bolero from Denimcratic and a black cowboy hat from Zandria. She also rocked a cute yellow suit with green polka dots from Two Fish.
The content creator native first rose to fame with her fashion and lifestyle YouTube channel, building a dedicated following through her authentic voice, aesthetic and commitment to always keeping it real with fans and showing the good and bad of navigating her teenage years and early adulthood.
“Year three, oh my gosh. I feel like it never gets less scary,” Thumann previously shared of her third appearance in the magazine this year. “This part is very intimidating, but I feel like I’ve grown so much over the last three years.”
Thumann joined 15 fellow SI Swimsuit models on Saturday night at the W South Beach for the brand’s highly anticipated runway show.
The weekend’s events included a Coppertone-sponsored Beach Club activation, a Friday night dinner party featuring dishes from some of Miami’s most celebrated restaurants and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party on Saturday afternoon.
With high-energy glam moments, bold runway style and a focus on self-love and community, SI Swimsuit’s Swim Week celebration once again proved why it remains the crown jewel of the summer fashion calendar.
