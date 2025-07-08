Ellie Thumann Just Nailed Hamptons Chic With a Western Surprise
Ellie Thumann just put her signature spin on East Coast elegance—adding a little Western flair in true fashion-girl style.
The 23-year-old and content creator stunned in a striking all-black ensemble while attending an intimate dinner event hosted by Michael Kors at the Montauk Yacht Club in the Hamptons. Her look was equal parts coastal sophistication and edgy charm, proving once again why she’s a rising star on both the digital and fashion fronts.
Thumann wore a sleek black scoop-neck tank with thick straps, paired with a unique fitted black skirt that featured two rows of glimmering silver fringe near the hem. The high-shine details added playful movement and drama to the otherwise minimalist silhouette, while a pair of black cowboy boots brought the ultimate unexpected (yet also predictable) twist. The model rounded out the look with a small structured black purse, a slicked-back bun, gold hoop earrings and a chunky silver bangle.
View the post here.
“@michaelkors in the Hamptons,” the Arizona native, who now lives in South Carolina captioned the Instagram carousel, which included a snap of her chic place setting and menu from the dinner, a foggy marina view and a mouthwatering round of spicy margaritas with Tajín-rimmed glasses.
“Cutie girl,” Berkleigh Wright commented.
“😍 beautiful,” bff Hannah Meloche added.
“The skirt slays,” one fan chimed in.
“The coolest,” Blaize Shiek declared.
“Gorg 🖤✨,” Alex Nicole wrote.
The creator has built a loyal following of over 4.4 million across platforms, known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle vlogs on YouTube and a content style that balances glamour with relatability.
She also recently celebrated her third consecutive feature in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, joining photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda for a radiant beachside shoot. Thumann made her debut with the franchise in 2023 in Puerto Rico, returned in 2024, posing for You Tsai in Mexico, for the 60th anniversary issue and continues to captivate fans with her ability to evolve on camera while keeping it real off it.
She uses her platform to share bits and pieces of her exciting, jet-setting life, while also always authentically speaking about her experiences with mental health and PCOS. Thumann has become a staple at major fashion week shows like Max Mara, Bally, Roberto Cavalli and Ferrari, often sitting front row in chic head-to-toe looks or attending elite brand dinners. Her ability to blend laid-back cool with elevated styling has earned her recognition from top designers and a seat at fashion’s most exclusive tables.