Ellie Thumann Knows Sheer Black Tights Belong in Your Fall Wardrobe
Ellie Thumann is always one step ahead of the style curve. In her latest photo dump from Paris, the model made one thing abundantly clear: sheer black tights are back and they’re officially a fall essential.
The three-time SI Swimsuit star kicked off her IG post with a moody nighttime shot in front of the Eiffel Tower, legs wide in a power pose stance and glossy black pumps peeking through. She wore a vintage cropped blazer top by Polo Ralph Lauren with delicate pinstripes and a romantic ruffled V neckline, paired with micro black shorts and sheer black tights. Glowy glam, a soft half-up hairdo and subtle gold earrings completed the look, giving major mysterious city girl vibes.
A sheer success
The thigh-high hosiery pulled everything together with sophistication—and made a strong case for why tights are the ultimate transitional staple. Not only do they extend the life of your favorite summer shorts and mini skirts, but they also add a dose of polish and visual interest to any outfit.
Thumann’s long, lean legs were the star of the show in the cover snap, but she kept the carousel playful. In the next photo, she turned her back to the camera to showcase the Eiffel Tower glowing in the background and gave fans a cheeky flash of skin as her barely-there shorts rode high.
Shop the staple
From dinner dates to tourist-core
Later in the post, the 23-year-old took the look to a cozy outdoor dinner moment. Thumann sipped red wine and feasted on a variety of pasta dishes, sitting in some outdoor seating at a glamorous restaurant under the night sky, with the Eiffel Tower still twinkling in the distance—a true romantic Parisian dream.
But it wasn’t all tights and tailoring. In another daytime snap, the Charleston-based model went full tourist-chic in a white sheer tank, white shorts and brown sunglasses. A cozy ivory sweater was tied around her waist, and her yellow-brown cowboy boots added a western flair. The content creator posed in a local gift shop next to rotating postcard stands, channeling art student energy in the most stylish way.
The power of a great photo dump
Of course, no Thumann dump is complete without a silly moment. In the final slide, she wore a claw clip and an “I ❤️ Paris” tee while happily devouring an ice cream cone—proof that even off-duty, she never misses a fashion beat.
“can’t tell which is taller,” the Arizona native captioned the carousel.
With a wardrobe that effortlessly blends elegance and ease, Thumann continues to show that great style isn’t just about what you wear, it’s how you wear it. And this season, the YouTuber is making tights cool again.