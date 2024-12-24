Ellie Thumann’s Sleek Winter Style Includes a Charcoal Coat and Perfect Blue Jeans
Ellie Thumann is once again proving that winter fashion doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style for warmth. The model and content creator shared the cutest effortlessly chic cold-weather look, featuring timeless wardrobe staples perfect for this season.
The 23-year-old wore Alo Yoga’s Wool Metro Long Coat ($348) in a sophisticated charcoal hue, a versatile piece that is guaranteed to elevate any outfit. She styled the coat over a black knit long-sleeve top and American Eagle skinny jeans ($71.95), which brought a laid-back vibe to the look with ripped detailing at the knees. To complete the ensemble, Thumann opted for Princess Polly’s black Hardy boots ($109), a black Tory Burch tote, a black and gold belt and chunky gold statement stud earrings. She tied her long blonde locks into a sleek bun, keeping the focus on the outfit’s clean lines and neutral tones, and went for a minimal makeup moment, letting her natural beauty shine through.
The SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the brand in Puerto Rico last year, and posed for Yu Tsai in Mexico for the 2024 issue, stood against a cream wall and gazed down with one hand in her pocket for the cover snap. In a later faceless selfie, she showed off her chic outfit and the delicious iced coffee she was sipping on.
Today, Thumann, who is best known for her lifestyle, fashion and beauty YouTube channel, is a staple at global fashion weeks. She has previously posed in campaigns for and is an ambassador for major brands including Marc Jacobs, Levi’s, Kate Spade, Reebok, Victoria‘s Secret, Hollister, Coach, Loreal Paris, Max Mara and Alo, of course.
“I definitely think growing up doing different photoshoots and jobs and being a part of that has made me figure out my personal style and the way that I do my makeup because I’ve gotten to meet so many amazing different makeup artists and stylists and try on different outfits that through that process I was able to figure out what I really like while also being able to experiment,” she shared about developing her own sense of style. “I got to try different kinds of makeup and different kinds of fashion and create an eye for it where I feel like I really love both fashion and beauty now and know the areas that I really enjoy with it.”