Ellie Thumann’s Nautical-Inspired Bikini Moment Is Turning Heads
Ellie Thumann traded her signature flirty cowgirl aesthetic for an equally charming, elegant, summery vibe and brought it to the Italian Riviera last week. The 23-year-old model and content creator was recently spotted in Naples, Italy, serving up a stunning nautical-inspired outfit while attending Max Mara’s resort 2026 festivities.
“Time to go sailing ⛵️ @maxmara,” she captioned her latest Instagram post, revealing a striking vacation ensemble that blended glamour with ease, perfectly on theme for the chic coastal affair.
View the post here.
Thumann paired a classic navy triangle halter bikini top with crisp high-waisted white tailored pants for a refined look. She draped a lightweight, denim-toned button-up around her shoulders and accessorized with a structured mini navy purse to bring the ensemble full circle. Gold square earrings, a single designer bangle, a dainty wristwatch with a matching navy strap, a bold statement ring and brown flat sandals elevated the outfit with a touch of luxe minimalism.
Set against the dreamy backdrop of Naples’s waterfront, with boats bobbing in the marina and sun-drenched cobblestone streets behind her, Thumann flaunted her slim, sculpted frame and radiant complexion. Her long blonde hair was slicked back into a sleek half-up ponytail, while her soft, glowing glam featured feathered brows, rosy cheeks, glossy pink lips and a luminous base. She tied it all together with a milky-white chrome manicure.
“Stunning,” Alix Earle commented.
“This look is everything,” one fan wrote.
“Insane,” Maureen Kelly added.
Thumann joined fellow celebrities Gwyneth Paltrow, Alexa Chung and Joey King at Max Mara’s baroque Reggia di Caserta runway show, which celebrated the golden era of Italian cinema.
The Arizona native has cultivated a loyal community of more than 4.4 million followers across platforms, where she shares everything from beauty tutorials and fashion hauls to travel vlogs and candid life updates. Best known for her approachable, vlog-style YouTube content, Thumann has grown up online, inviting fans along for every chapter of her journey.
In addition to her success as a digital creator, Thumann has carved out a space in the high-fashion world. Her résumé includes collaborations with major labels like Prada Beauty, Giorgio Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, Bvlgari, Hollister, Alo Yoga and Victoria’s Secret PINK. Most recently, she attended the Cannes Film Festival with Roberto Cavalli, further cementing her place as both a rising red carpet regular and a front-row fixture.
The SI Swimsuit model made her debut with the franchise in 2023, traveling to Puerto Rico with Derek Kettela. She returned to the fold last year, posing for Yu Tsai in Mexico for her sophomore feature. For her 2025 magazine appearance, Thumann strutted her stuff on the beaches of Bermuda with Ben Watts.