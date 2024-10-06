Elsa Hosk Paints Paris Red in Gorgeous and Girly Monochromatic Ensemble
Elsa Hosk turned heads on the streets of France during Paris Fashion Week. The Swedish model, style icon and entrepreneur painted the City of Love red, wearing a mini dress ($278) from her very own brand, Helsa Studios. Known for its minimalist and feminine Scandinavian aesthetic, the label has quickly gained traction for nailing the perfect intersection between elegance and trendiness.
Her outfit was a monochromatic masterpiece, showcasing why cherry red will never go out of style. Especially in the fall, this bright hue is a staple, adding a vibrant pop of color to otherwise muted seasonal hues. Red is timeless—its association with confidence, passion and power makes it a go-to for fashion. The 35-year-old, who just starred in a campaign for furniture and lifestyle brand Business & Pleasure, donned a gorgeous long-sleeved mini dress with a super cinched waist and flared A-line skirt, embellished with subtle bow details.
Hosk posed in front of the beautiful, regal Hotel Regina Louvre in her Instagram snaps of the look. Her structured silhouette added a sophisticated edge to the otherwise playful number, and she accessorized with matching cherry red wedge heels and a quilted red handbag. The mom of one, who shares her daughter Tuulikki Joan Daly with partner Tom Daly, proved that by sticking to one color palette, you’re guaranteed to look polished. Even her nails were on theme, painted an autumn-inspired burgundy shade.
Hosk’s blonde bob was sleek and straight, and she opted for minimal, glowy makeup, including feathered brows, a generous amount of blush and wispy lashes, with her freckles shining through the luminous base. The former Victoria‘s Secret Angel tied it all together with a bold glossy red lip, of course.
Hosk began modeling at the age of 14. She was always fascinated with clothing and design, and made amateur creations before she was even a teenager. The former elite basketball player, who gives her A-game to everything she does, takes pride in her work ethic.
“I would make my own blazers. Like, really difficult stuff. I would show up to school with weird belts at the waist, like, no one was doing that. I would make all this crazy stuff, and all the guys would tease me, but I didn’t care. I just loved fashion,” she shared. “Today, I’m styling, I’m designing, I’m doing influencing jobs. I don’t even know what to call myself. I think I have this creative brain, and this business brain, and I love success. I really do. I want things to be successful. When I take something on, I do it with my whole heart.”